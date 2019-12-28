Something went wrong with the connection!

Linking PAN-Aadhar by Dec 31 mandatory for expats

December 28
11:32 2019
DUBAI/NEW DELHI: Indian expats, take note. Your PAN card will be treated as inoperative if you do not link it with your Aadhaar card by the end of this year. A public notice has been issued here asking for linking an Indian resident’s PAN with his/her Aadhaar card before December 31, Gulf News reported on Friday.

While an non-resident Indian (NRI) is not required to have an Aadhar card or a PAN (Permanent Account Number), it is mandatory to link them by Dec 31 if one has them. An NRI with financial dealings back home is advised to have both a PAN card and an Aadhaar.

The deadline for the linkage was extended till December 31 from an earlier deadline of September 30. As per Indian government rules, a PAN card is mandatory for NRIs if they have a taxable income in India or want to make investments in the country. IANS

