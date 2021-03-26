Little impact of Bharat Bandh on vehicular movement in Delhi NEW DELHI: There was little impact of the ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by farmer organisations on the vehicular movement in the city on Friday. Private vehicles or public transport such as auto...

Sensex up 700 points; metal, auto stocks surge MUMBAI: Snapping its two-day free fall the Indian stock market surged on Friday with the BSE Sensex gaining over 700 points during the afternoon trade. Bargain buying along with a positive...

President Ram Nath Kovind in hospital after chest discomfort NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind was admitted to the Army’s Research and Referral (R&R) Hospital in New Delhi on Friday morning owing to chest discomfort. The President, 75, complained of...

Being Muslim, being queer NEW DELHI: It was silence that was his means of survival while at school in a small town in western Assam. With no knowledge or understanding of gender or sexuality,...

Cholesterol might hold key to new therapies for diabetes, Alzheimer’s disease ARIZONA: A recent study by a University of Arizona Health Sciences researcher examined the role that cholesterol plays in both Alzheimer’s disease and type 2 diabetes for identifying a small...

India reports 59,118 new COVID19 cases, 257 deaths in last 24 hrs NEW DELHI: India continues to witness a surge in new COVID-19 cases as 59,118 fresh infections and 257 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, the...

IPL 2021: Shreyas Iyer’s surgery date to be fixed post next week’s check-up NEW DELHI: India and Delhi Capitals batsman Shreyas Iyer is set to undergo surgery after another round of check-up on his left shoulder which he injured during the opening ODI...

Two eminent Bengal artists to perform on Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh’s Independence Day celebrations KOLKATA: As Bangladesh will be celebrating the 50th year of its independence, two distinguished artists from West Bengal have been invited by Dhaka to perform on the occasion. Embracing 50-year-old...

Jaishankar extends greetings on Bangladesh’s 50th Independence Day NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Friday extended greetings to his counterpart AK Abdul Momen and the people of Bangladesh on the occasion of their country’s 50th...

Karam Batth explains the delay in releasing ‘Padma Shri Kaur Singh’ MUMBAI: Ever since actor Karam Batth announced his next film – a biopic on legendary boxer and Padma Shri winner Kaur Singh – people are eagerly waiting for its release....

Farmers’ protest: Bharat Bandh begins; rail, road transport likely to be affected NEW DELHI: Farmers are observing ‘Bharat Bandh’ today to mark completion of four months of their agitation against the central farm laws. The bandh, called by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha...

BJP to bring law against ‘love jihad’ in Assam also: Shivraj Singh GUWAHATI: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said the BJP plans to implement a law against “love jihad” in Assam but added that the party is against...

Cong, TMC, Left will feel safe if BJP forms govt in Bengal, says Rajnath Singh TALDANGRA: Even the Congress, Left parties and Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers will feel safe if the Bharatiya Janata Party forms the government in West Bengal, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh...

Bangabandhu’s vision went beyond physical borders, social divisions: PM Modi DHAKA: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves for Dhaka on his first foreign visit after the COVID-19 pandemic, he termed Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as a statesman whose vision went...

Biden wants immigration reform to speed up green cards for Indians NEW YORK: US President Joe Biden wants Congress to act on an immigration reform that it would allow Indian doctors and other professionals to expeditiously get their green cards, according...

Senate confirms Vivek Murthy as US Surgeon General NEW YORK: The US Senate has confirmed Vivek Murthy as the surgeon general, the second time he will be holding the position. On Tuesday, he became the first Indian American...

Don’t incite anarchy over Modi’s visit, warns B’desh Minister DHAKA: Bangladesh Road Transport and Bridges Minister and Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said that “vested interests” are hatching a conspiracy to disturb Indian Prime Minister Narendra...

Ultimate betrayal: Kamal Haasan on India not voting against SL CHENNAI: Superstar turned politician and chief of Makkal Needhi Maiam(MNM) Kamal Haasan on Thursday said India not voting in the resolution against Sri Lanka at the 46th General Council of...

Sensex tumbles 900 points, gives up 49K-mark MUMBAI: The Indian stock market continued its free fall on Thursday with the BSE Sensex falling as much as 944 points to touch an intra-day low of 48,236.35. The resurgence in...