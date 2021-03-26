India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Little impact of Bharat Bandh on vehicular movement in Delhi

Little impact of Bharat Bandh on vehicular movement in Delhi
March 26
15:46 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: There was little impact of the ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by farmer organisations on the vehicular movement in the city on Friday. Private vehicles or public transport such as auto rickshaws, cabs and buses were plying normally.

Rahul Raj, who uses his own vehicle to commute to work, said that he has not witnessed any impact of bandh as traffic is normal and he was caught in jams like any other day at a major intersection.

Vehicular movement is normal in around Delhi University North Campus, Azadpur, Model Town, Kamla Nagar, in many parts of Ring and Outer Ring Road. Govind Narayan, an auto driver, said that he is picking up and dropping passengers like he was on Thursday. “Business is normal.”

Several farmers unions under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha have given a call for ‘Bharat Bandh’ to mark four months of their ongoing protests at the borders of the national capital.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – KB Home in Santa Clara

KB Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – SONA9

SONA9 Indian Betting Website

We make it easier for you by providing you with the latest news, celebrity gossip, and useful articles. Today we are bringing you a new form of entertainment, online casino India.

Casinoexpressindia.com is a website specialized in providing the folk of India with the best online casino out there.

Time to read some reviews about online casinos and start playing some fun games.

ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

Asiabet

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Little impact of Bharat Bandh on ... - https://t.co/990k89y0nZ Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AamAadmiParty #AAPPunjab #AkaliDal #BharatBandh #FarmBills #FarmersProtest #FrmLaws #HarsimratKaurBadal #India #IndiaFarmLaws #JantarMantar #Kejriwal #Political
h J R

- March 26, 2021, 10:16 am

#Sensex up 700 points; ... - https://t.co/LX95iVNblh Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #EconomicDisaster #EconomicGrowth #EconomicUpdates #EconomyNews #FinancialYear #GDP #GDPLoss #IndianEconomy #IndianEconomyToday #IndianEconomyUpdate #IndianGovtJobs #JobsLoss
h J R

- March 26, 2021, 10:09 am

President Ram Nath Kovind in hospital ... - https://t.co/q3gWXmgJno Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #CovidCasesIndia #41LakhCases #BJP #ChestDiscomfort #DailyCasesIndia #DelhiHealthBulletin #Healthcare #ICMR #IndiaCoronaCases #IndiaCovid19Tally #IndiaFightsCorona
h J R

- March 26, 2021, 10:06 am

Being Muslim, being queer - https://t.co/vesOq1VOI1 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BeingMuslim #BeingQueer #Gay #Homosexuality #India #LGBTQ #LGBTQCommunity #Muslims #Political #Survival #WesternAssam
h J R

- March 26, 2021, 5:56 am

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.