Live Betting Strategies for Numerous Sports

When placing live bets, there are a few things to consider, such as common rules and betting tips, as well as proper approach. Today, we will explain a few basic things about live betting that every betting enthusiast should take into account.

The entertainment value of live sports is particularly high when the bookie offers live-streaming options. But that is not the rule and mostly just an additional gimmick of the online bookmakers.

Similar to pre-match betting, you will also need to come up with a strategy for in-game betting. Of course, it wonâ€™t guarantee you constant wins, but can still be of great help, especially if you are new to the world of betting.

Basketball Live Betting Strategies

In basketball, the live odds are updated and adjusted very quickly, i.e., with every successful shot, if not every time possession changes. Especially in the early phase of the game, such adjustments by the bookmakers in a sport as rich in points as basketball are sometimes hardly comprehensible.

Backlogs of the favorite team of about ten points in the first quarter are very often turned by the favorite. The constellation described is therefore a great opportunity to take advantage of the great odds if you monitor the match closely.

The most important thing is not to pay attention to the score too much, because in the NBA everything changes in a blink of an eye. A team can easily come back from a 20 point deposit in just a quarter, so don’t jump to conclusions.

Football Live Betting Strategies

The odds of not scoring a goal typically seem surprisingly high and seductive after the 80th minute. However, it is advisable to bet on the much higher odds that are offered for at least one more goal being scored.

This is a good idea, especially in English leagues, where the added time of 4+ minutes is now much more the rule than the exception. Sometimes even double-digit minutes are played there. So it’s hardly surprising that there are Premier League clubs who score 25% of their goals after the 80th minute.

Even in the Bundesliga, where stoppage time is generally shorter than in the Premier League, around 50 goals are scored after the 90th minute each season. If you want to get even better odds, you can also bet on which of the two teams will score a late goal.

Tennis Live Betting Strategies

A break is a lot more common on clay than on other courts like hard and especially grass. In addition, underdogs are usually tentative when serving for the set. So if the favorite is behind with a break early in the set and the match takes place on clay, it might be a good idea to bet on the favorite to win the set.

Early breaks in women’s matches are even less important because their serving isnâ€™t nearly as good as menâ€™s. As a matter of fact, there have already been cases in women’s tennis when one of the players managed to overcome the deficit of 0:5 to 0:40.

Snooker Live Betting Strategies

Experience has shown that the bookmakers pay far too little attention to the specific game situation on the table.

With a complicated picture (this is to be understood as meaning unusual game constellations, which are given, for example, when several colors are not in their usual spot) or with an ongoing break from the generally weaker player, the probability that the favorite will come to the table again and win is quite high. Because this is exactly what separates the good players from the great ones.

Quite often you can see that an outsider is several frames ahead and is on his way to the victory, but then he misses in the end and has to get out of his break because of a positional error. The favorite then manages to steal the frame most of the time.

