Live Casino Games Rule in Online Casino India

November 11
16:02 2021
India has witnessed strong growth in the online gaming and sports betting market in recent times. This growth has been fueled by many reliable betting platforms offering their services to Indian audiences and offering support in the local language. Mobile internet usage across India has witnessed a surge after Reliance Jio started offering one of the lowest-priced 4G data across the world to Indian consumers. The higher penetration of mobile internet has led to a rise in online services and entertainment industry across the country. And so, more and more Indians are playing live casino games online at online casinos is India.

Online Casino Platforms Use Innovative Technologies

In recent months, online casino platforms have improved their offering for Indian bettors. Live casino games streamed from studios in Europe have been a big hit since their launch. These live casino games mimic the experience of a land-based casino for bettors. In many games, the interface is also offered in regional languages. Live casino studios are working on adding more features to these live games.

The experience of Live Casino games is much better than traditional online casino games. This is one of the main reasons for the popularity of live casino games across many markets.

Live streaming has become possible due to high-end equipment, fast internet access, and high-end mobile devices that can offer an immersive experience for bettors. In future, we can also expect AI-based features in this industry.

Many Live Casino Games Feature among Favourites

In the online betting industry, experienced bettors and newbies alike, consider Live dealer casino games among their favourites. Pragmatic Play, Playtech Live Casino Studio and Evolution Gaming are continuously improving their user interface and game options for bettors. The technical team and gaming experts at these studios have been working hard to launch live dealer versions of popular casino games.

Popular games include Lightnning Roulette, Live Baccarat, Super Sic Bo, Monopoly Live, and Crazy Time by Evolution Gaming. Pragmatic Playlists Mega Roulette Live, One Blackjack Live, and Live Roulette are among its most popular games. Playtech Live Studio has Live Baccarat 7 Seats, Adventures Beyond Wonderland, and Blitz Roulette.

Most Popular Live Casinos in India

  1. JeetPlay Casino â€“ unlimited live casino cashback
  2. Casino Days â€“ up to â‚¹20,000 cash on deposit
  3. 10Cric â€“ one of the most well-known betting sites in India

Future of Online Gaming Industry

Industry experts believe that the online casino industry will continue on its growth path in the coming years. These days, people are quite comfortable in dealing with money online. With a majority of banks, stock investing, and financial services majors offering their products online, consumer confidence in online money transfers has been strong. Fintech companies have been working hard to keep online transactions secure with many security protocols.

Casino business has been gradually shifting to online betting platforms. As land-based casinos were facing strict lockdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic, the focus has shifted to online platforms. As many consumers shift online, industry experts believe that many of them will remain online as it is convenient and safe. Bets can be placed from anywhere, anytime, and from the privacy of home or office. This convenience works in favor of the online casino industry and we can expect this impressive growth cycle to continue in the future.

