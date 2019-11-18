Amit Ray

True Beauty comes from within. Inner beauty refers to a state of being mentally and spiritually at peace, with enough knowledge and understanding to keep us strong in the face of discord or stress. It is a state where our mind performs at an optimal level of positivity of joy, happiness and tranquillity. Inner beauty is the opposite of being stressed or anxious. It is freeing the mind from negative energies of anger, depression and frustration. It is also freeing the mind from the inner critic.

Living in the moment eliminates stress, strain and anxiety. Generally, we remain excessively preoccupied with our thoughts of the past and plans for the future and that drains our energy. Best way of living in the moment is focusing on a single-task. Focus on what you’re doing. When you’re eating, just eat. When you’re bathing, just bathe. If you are too fast, learn to live slowly. Let your breath act as an anchor in every stressful situation of life.

In this fast-paced, technology-driven world often life brings new challenges which create stress, strain and anxiety. Moreover, newspaper, television and the media are continuously pouring negative information. If we live from the surface of our mind, we will be unable to handle the situations of life. We need to learn to go deep and go within and that will give us positive energy which we can spread to the world.

We need to take action. Without taking action very little can be done. It is very easy to get locked into a reactive mindset. It is easy to get lost in the middle. The resistance to action comes from your imagining negative future consequences – or reflecting on past failures. And so you get lost in your circumstances. You tend to feel powerless and remain just drifting along. But you can rule the circumstances if you are proactive. Taking action can be hard and difficult. There can be much inner resistance. But living proactively is much more rewarding and exciting.

Compassion brings lasting happiness. Compassion is desire and actions to reduce the suffering of others. Living with compassion means striving to maximize the good we accomplish, not following a rigid set of rules or trying to fit a certain label. It is everyday doing something good for the benefit of all beings. Make someone happy.

Just pay attention to your thoughts. You can see that many thoughts are primarily fear-based and judgmental. Removing the activities, tasks and thoughts that are not so important frees up time and energy for you to do more of what you really want to do. Try to be choiceful about your thoughts.

Self-discovery is the highest journey. The idea is to know yourself better. It is building a connection with your soul. It is an effort to understand your strengths and weaknesses, your passions and fears, your desires and dreams.

Dr Amit Ray is an Indian author and spiritual master

