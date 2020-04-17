Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Lockdown: Centre forms guidelines for refund of air tickets

Lockdown: Centre forms guidelines for refund of air tickets
April 17
12:23 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: The Centre has formed guidelines on refund of air tickets which were booked during the first and the extended lockdown periods.

In an office memorandum, the Ministry of Civil Aviation acknowledged the unusual situation that has arisen due to the lockdown and its consequential effect on the air passengers and airlines. At present, domestic and international commercial flights are banned since March 25, 2020, barring cargo operations.

To deal with massive cancellations, domestic airlines started to offer credit to the passengers in lieu of their booking amounts. These credits can be used to book tickets at a later stage, when the situation normalises.

However, discrepancies have occurred on the refund mechanism. The first phase of lockdown was supposed to have ended on April 14, but it has been extended till May 3. “If a passenger has booked a ticket during the first lockdown period… for travel during the same period for both domestic and international air travel and refund is sought by the passenger against that booking being cancelled, the airline shall refund the full amount collected without the levy of cancellation charge,” the ministry said.

The guideline mandates airlines to make the refund within three weeks from the date of request for cancellation.

“If a passenger has booked a ticket during the first lockdown period… for travel during the second lockdown period for both domestic and international air travel and the passenger seeks refund on cancellation of the ticket, the airline shall refund the full amount collected without levy of cancellation charge.”

Similarly in this case, the airlines have been mandated to make refunds within a period of three weeks from the date of request for cancellation.

On Wednesday, senior officials from the Ministry of Civil Aviation via a virtual platform met airline CEOs on the issue. In hindsight, private airlines were accepting ticket bookings for travel post April 14, however, the earlier lockdown deadline got extended till May 3. Consequently, airlines adopted their previous strategy of providing a “travel credits” to passengers of the now cancelled flights to make another booking as and when the sector re-opens.

This system is complicated as ticketing agents and various payment channels are also involved.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

COVID 19 – GLOBAL CASES

Polls

Is the COVID-19 a man made virus?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

www.nria.net

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

RT @republic: #Ramayan tops TRP list https://t.co/5DfP9E3PzI
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 17, 2020, 9:20 am

Stranded Indian jobseekers in #UAE want to return home - https://t.co/JGm5VDzthp Get your news featured use… https://t.co/xBXgtlvnmz
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 17, 2020, 9:17 am

#Kabul lockdown extended for 3 more weeks - https://t.co/zoyfRV5015 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/5Qtj8Q4ozi
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 17, 2020, 9:14 am

Indian-American Congressman appointed to ... - https://t.co/KsWHQ4yrPc Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/h7YCVihcIl
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 17, 2020, 9:12 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.