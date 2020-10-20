India Post News Paper

Lockdown may have gone but coronavirus hasn’t, people need to be cautious: PM Modi

October 20
18:58 2020
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged people to not let their guard down against coronavirus, saying that the situation that the country has reached in its fight against the disease should not be allowed to be adversely impacted and that “lockdown may have gone but the virus has not gone away”.

In a televised address to the nation, the Prime Minister said the people of the country have covered a long journey from Janta Curfew in March in the fight against COVID-19.
“Most of us are committed to our responsibilities and moving out of our homes to do our duties. In the times of festivals, streets are seeing increased activity. But we have to remember that lockdown may have gone but the virus has not gone away. The situation that we have reached in seven-eight months should not be allowed to impacted adversely,” he said.

He cautioned that carelessness can impact the country’s fight against the pandemic.

“We are moving ahead after coming out of a difficult time, a little carelessness can stop our speed, impact our joys. Fulfilling responsibilities and following caution, if these go together, only then will the joys of life be protected,” he said.

He referred to India having the highest number of recovered COVID-19 patients.

“The recovery rate is good, the fatality rate is low. Our country is well placed today compared to resource-rich nations in the fight against COVID-19. The increased testing is our strength in this fight. A total of 5,500 people out of every 10 lakh population in India are infected, whereas in countries like the US and Brazil this figure is around 25,000,” he said.

He lauded the healthcare professionals and said that they are steadfast in their duty to serve the people.

“Our healthcare professionals are working on the motto of `Seva Paramo Dharma’ (Service is the highest virtue). We should not let our guard drop in these crucial times. This is the time not to believe that coronavirus has gone away or think that there is no danger from it,” he said. (ANI)

