India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Lockdown not an attack on coronavirus, but on poor: RahulÂ 

Lockdown not an attack on coronavirus, but on poor: RahulÂ 
September 09
16:08 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said the lockdown was not an attack on coronavirus but on the poor people and proved to be a “death sentence” for the unorganised sector as it “finished” jobs and small businesses.

Everyone should stand against the attack, he said. “The lockdown was not an attack on corona. The lockdown was an attack on the poor of India. It was an attack on the future of our youth,” Gandhi said in a video series on the lockdown triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

“The lockdown was an attack on labourers, farmers and small shopkeepers. It was an attack on our unorganised sector. We have to understand this. We all have to stand against this attack,” he said. “Whatever was done in the name of Corona was the third attack on the unorganised sector,” he also said.

This is the fourth part of the video series launched by the former Congress president on the economy and the lockdown. “The sudden lockdown proved to be a death sentence for the unorganized class. The promise was to finish corona in 21 days, but instead finished crores of jobs and small industries. Watch this video to know Modi Ji’s anti-people ‘disaster plan’,” he said in a tweet in Hindi along with the video that was shared on his social media platforms.

The former Congress chief said the poor, working in small and medium businesses, are daily wage earners and eat with what they earn everyday.

“When you announced a lockdown without a notice, you launched an attack on them,” he said. Gandhi said the prime minister said the fight will be for 21 days, but broke the backbone of the unorganized sector in 21 days.

When it was time to open after the lockdown, the Congress party told the government several times that helping the poor is essential, he said, noting that a scheme like NYAY should have been implemented and money directly deposited in their bank accounts. “But they didn’t do it.”

“We suggested that for small and medium businesses, you should prepare a package. They need to be saved. Without this money they will not be able to survive, but the government did nothing,” the Congress leader said. “Instead, the government waived off taxes worth lakhs of crores of the richest 15-20 people,” he charged.

The Congress leader has been attacking the government over its handling of the COVID-19 situation and has alleged that the lockdown was a failure as it did not have the desired effect.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Is Kangana Ranaut's Stand against Maharashtra Establishment Justified?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Bajwa Vick For Mayor Fremont

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    RT @airindiain: #FlyAI : Please click on the link https://t.co/L58TWttO9O for detailed schedule regarding flights being operated under VBMâ€¦
    h J R

    - September 9, 2020, 10:54 am

    RT @ANI: The first India-France-Australia Trilateral Dialogue was held virtually, today. The three sides discussed economic & geostrategicâ€¦
    h J R

    - September 9, 2020, 10:51 am

    Never-before-seen artworks by ... - https://t.co/p4mmKzy4LW Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Auctionâ€¦ https://t.co/Urhpa6XZgG
    h J R

    - September 9, 2020, 10:51 am

    Human rights groups ask IOC to ... - https://t.co/bYX9uSgk5X Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/pgIAS9EUMj
    h J R

    - September 9, 2020, 10:47 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.