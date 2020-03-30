Something went wrong with the connection!

Lockdown pushes 60.9 % Indians to pay more for essential items

March 30
13:09 2020
NEW DELHI: As many as 60.9 percent Indians divulged that they are getting essential items at higher prices pursuant to an unprecedented nation-wide shutdown, a survey revealed on Monday. The net outcome came out in a survey conducted by IANS C-VOTER Gallup International Association Corona Tracker on March 26 and March 27 across the country.

In the poll, a question — Are you getting essentials at a higher price now? — was put forth before people. While 60.9 percent agreed with the statement, 28.7 percent disagreed with it and the rest chose not to answer.

The surge in prices can be attributed to panic-buying, which has led to a dearth of essential items, black marketing and disruption of the supply chain in the country. Grocery items and medicines flew off the racks in the supermarkets barely a few hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed a lockdown for three weeks, starting from March 25.

The decision had taken people by surprise and led to mass hoarding of essential items.

