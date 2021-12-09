India Post News Paper

Lohana Association celebrates Golden Anniversary on grand scale

December 09
11:10 2021
India Post News Service

CHICAGO: Lohana Association of Greater Chicago (LAGC ) hosted its annual Diwali celebration gala on December 5 , 2021 at Manav Seva Mandir, Bensenville, a north side suburb of Chicago. 

lohana artistis singersThe master of ceremony Prachi Jaitly started the event with a brief introduction of the organization, its founders and the journey of the organization for the last 50 years. LAGC was founded in 1971 by Jayanti Bhai Thakkar, Prahlad Bhai Thakkar, Arvind Bhai Thakkar and Vinod Bhai Thakkar. The current President Kirit Thakkar with his wife Bhavna Thakkar and Vice President Vasudev Thakkar with his wife Nisha Thakkar welcomed all the guests and thanked all the sponsors and supporters. 

The event started with traditional lamp lighting by the LAGC executive board and other special guests and devotional singing by Rita Shah and chanting by Gina and Suhani. National Anthems were sung by Dhir, Dhruvi, Neil and Nysa. 

The event was full of musical surprises with beautiful singing by a variety of melodious singers. Well known vocalists Bhupinder Singh, Pavithra Anand and Rama Raghuraman filled the dance floor with the music enthusiasts. The surprise singing by Kirit Thakkar with Pinky Thakkar and Rita Thakkar added additional charm to the evening.

All the Executive Board members along with their spouses presented bouquets to the sponsors and the special guests. The chief guests of the event were Vasudev Bhai and Leela Ben. The sponsors and special guests and many other community members graced the event   

Kirit Thakkar thanked all the guests for attending the events and explained how the association has been working hard to bring the community together. He talked about all the events that LAGC organizes every year.

Pinky Thakkar in her speech congratulated Kirit Bhai Thakkar, President Lohana Samaj and all the team members who have kept this organization growing.

The scintillating music kept the guests dancing through the entire evening and the event concluded with a vote of thanks by the master of ceremony and the LAGC team. 

