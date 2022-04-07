Lonavala: “Misty Weekend Getaway”

Situated in the Sahyadri range of the Western Ghats close to Pune and Mumbai, Lonavala is the most visited hill station in Maharashtra and the place to be during monsoons. With lots of waterfalls, lakes and hills around, it is a popular destination for camping, trekking and other adventure sports.

Surrounded by dense forests, waterfalls, and dam alongside lakes, it is a must-visit if you admire nature. Located at an elevation of 624 m above sea level, Lonavala is one of the twin hill stations – Lonavala and Khandala (these two can be easily visited together). The popular tourist attractions in Lonavala are Bhaja caves, Bushi dam, Karla caves, Rajmachi fort, Ryewood Lake, among others. Lonavala is also popular for the treks like the Andharban trek that starts from a village called Pimpri and ends in Bhira.

Lonavala is famous for its production of the hard candy chikki, which is a sweet eatable thing, made from different nuts mixed with jaggery. It is also a major stop on the railway line, which connects Mumbai and Pune.

Places To Visit In Lonavala

Tiger’s Leap: Tiger’s Leap viewpoint is located around 8 km away from Lonavala and is a major tourist attraction of this place. It is a cliff top with a sheer drop of over 650 m, offering a comprehensive view of the hills and the Western Ghats. It is famous for the stunning sunrise and sunset view, especially on a clear day.

Rajmachi: Rajmachi is a small village situated in the Sahyadri mountain range of the Konkan region of Maharashtra. Rajmachi is famous for the historical fortress, which has two fortified peaks – Shrivardhan and Manaranjan forts, located near two famous hills of Lonavala and Khandala.

Imagicaa: Adlabs’ Imagicaa, opened April 2013, is one of the most popular entertainment theme parks that is often referred to as a one-stop recreation center. It is located on Mumbai-Pune Expressway near Khopoli and is one of the latest additions to getaways from Pune and Mumbai. The park is divided into three entertainment zones namely Theme Park, Snow Park and Water Park with a plethora of entertainment options that include live shows, roller coasters, water-park, themed entertainment shows, and even a refreshing water park.

Aamby Valley: Aamby Valley is a beautiful township about 24 kilometers from Lonavala, in the district of Pune in Maharashtra, India. It has been developed by Sahara India Parivar. The 10,000-acre hilly terrain that the township now occupies has been converted into a splendid landscape through designs that are best suited for the environment and have an urban infrastructure compatible to international standards.

The township is frequented for a daylong picnic or a weekend getaway by many. The luxurious urban infrastructure, the tranquil ambience and exclusive privileges at this exotic location attract tourists from all over the world. The mesmerizing natural surroundings and best in class infrastructure are sure to take your breath away. Aamby Valley, Lonavala must be experienced at least once in the lifetime.

Lonavala Lake: Lonavala Lake is located on the outskirts of Lonavala and is sourced by the Indrayani River. The lake fills up during the monsoons and dries up during the winter leading it to be popularly known as the monsoon lake. It is a popular picnic spot offering activities like bird watching, swimming, and angling.

Karla caves: Karla Caves are ancient Buddhist rock-cut caves and a famous tourist attraction located near Lonavala. Also known as Karli Caves, Karle Caves or Karla Cells, it is one of the oldest Buddhist cave shrines in India. These caves house one of the largest Chaityas (prayer hall with a stupa) in India. Karla Caves is mainly known for the Ekvira Temple located inside.

Bhaja Caves: The Bhaja caves are a group of 22 rock-cut Buddhist caves, located near Pune. Visited mostly along with the Karla Caves, these caves are believed to have existed since 2nd century BC. Travel back in time on this trip to ancient Indian rock-cut caves with the best rock-cut architecture of all times. The ancient caves are protected as Monument of National Importance by the Archaeological Survey of India.

Lohagad Fort: Situated at the height of 3400 feet, Lohagad Fort is a UNESCO world heritage site and formidable fort about 52 kilometers away from Pune. Perched atop an impressive hill near Malavali, this destination is the perfect amalgam of ancient architecture and natural beauty. Lohagad Fort was built in the 18th century and is an ideal destination for trekking and nature lovers, especially from Pune and Mumbai. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj used to keep his treasury in this fort.

What is the best time to visit Lonavala?

The best time to visit Lonavala is from December to February. The average temperature during this time ranges from 12 degrees Celsius to 29 degrees Celsius making the weather perfect for sightseeing.

The monsoon months of June to September experience heavy (almost 24-hours) rainfall in Lonavala. If you don’t mind getting wet, this is considered to be a great time to visit as Lonavala turns exceptionally beautiful with greenery all around. Summers in Lonavala are hot and humid.

How to Reach Lonavala

Lonavala enjoys proximity to international airport – the Lohegaon Airport, Pune (70 km away) and Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, Mumbai (90 km away). You can board flights to either of the two cities and travel to Lonavala by road or rail.

