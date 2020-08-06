London firm asked to withdraw denigrating apparel  

Harish Rao

CHICAGO: Hugely upset Indians across the globe have strongly pitched with “Yoga Peace Life”, a London (United Kingdom) based apparel and accessories online company, for the immediate withdrawal of some products, which they feel denigrate and trivialize sacred Hindu symbols and concepts.

It is pointed out that it was hurtful for the devotees to see the immensely revered Hinduism symbols/concepts juxtaposed with an obscenity on some of the merchandise sold by this company.

The chorus of protest is led by RajanZed President of the Universal Society of Hinduism. In a statement, he said that highly venerated “Om” was the mystical syllable containing the universe, which in Hinduism was used to introduce and conclude religious work.

He added that usually understood the meaning of Namaste was—I bow to the divine in you—Besides, it is customary greeting and also an expression of veneration, It is used in worship also. Derived from Sanskrit, it found a reference in the world’s oldest extant scripture Rig-Veda and other early Hindu texts. It is also displayed in ancient sculptures and archaeological findings from as early as about 3000 BC that revealed figurines in Namaste posture.

“Yoga Peace Life” should not be in the business of religious appropriation, sacrilege, and ridiculing entire communities; Rajan emphasized. Hinduism us the oldest and third largest religion of the world with about 1.1 billion adherents

Products of “Yoga Peace Life”, started in 2014, included t-shirts/apparel and accessories for men, women, kids, babies.

