India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

London firm asked to withdraw denigrating apparel  

London firm asked to withdraw denigrating apparel  
August 06
16:29 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Kids T-shirt at Yoga Peace Life, London

One of the many objectionable products, this is a “kids t-shirt” at “Yoga Peace Life”, whose Product Information states, “Our most popular product for kids, this classic t-shirt is a must for showing off their passions.”

Harish Rao

CHICAGO: Hugely upset Indians across the globe have strongly pitched with “Yoga Peace Life”, a London (United Kingdom) based apparel and accessories online company, for the immediate withdrawal of some products, which they feel denigrate and trivialize sacred Hindu symbols and concepts. 

 It is pointed out that it was hurtful for the devotees to see the immensely revered Hinduism symbols/concepts juxtaposed with an obscenity on some of the merchandise sold by this company.   

The chorus of protest is led by RajanZed President of the Universal Society of Hinduism. In a statement, he said that highly venerated “Om” was the mystical syllable containing the universe, which in Hinduism was used to introduce and conclude religious work. 

He added that usually understood the meaning of Namaste was—I bow to the divine in you—Besides, it is customary greeting and also an expression of veneration, It is used in worship also. Derived from Sanskrit, it found a reference in the world’s oldest extant scripture Rig-Veda and other early Hindu texts. It is also displayed in ancient sculptures and archaeological findings from as early as about 3000 BC that revealed figurines in Namaste posture. 

 “Yoga Peace Life” should not be in the business of religious appropriation, sacrilege, and ridiculing entire communities; Rajan emphasized. Hinduism us the oldest and third largest religion of the world with about 1.1 billion adherents

Products of “Yoga Peace Life”, started in 2014, included t-shirts/apparel and accessories for men, women, kids, babies. 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will it be right decision for India to join QUAD naval exercises?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac O’Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    RT @nagentv: Had an engaging discussion with @iaccindia on exploring new trade and investment opportunities to further strengthen India US…
    h J R

    - August 6, 2020, 3:25 pm

    Air India manager, Malini Vaidyanathan bids adieu to ... - https://t.co/gGLIxlqkiS Get your news featured use… https://t.co/p9ktwKDZiQ
    h J R

    - August 6, 2020, 11:38 am

    Akshaya Patra held ... - https://t.co/qyL6H0AtFe Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AkshayaPatraFoundation… https://t.co/oaY3CVvb4O
    h J R

    - August 6, 2020, 11:34 am

    Hindu temple in #Harare shut down again ... - https://t.co/PUNJEYMDHS Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/0PGcloXdoW
    h J R

    - August 6, 2020, 11:30 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    © 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.