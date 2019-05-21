Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  • London Mayor calls for preferential norms for Indian businesses, students LONDON: Pakistani-origin London Mayor Sadiq Khan has called for similar preferential norms for Indian companies and students as those offered to China in order to boost foreign direct investment (FDI)...
  • Court hears 2 cases against Trump’s plan for border wall SAN FRANCISCO: President Donald Trump is moving fast to build a wall on the Mexico border with billions of dollars secured under his declaration of a national emergency, but he...
  • NCERT Director confers LPU’s Transforming Education Awards JASWANT SINGH GANDAM / RAMAN NEHRA India Post News Service PHAGWARA: Considering that school principals and teachers are backbone of the nation and society as they lay everlasting progressive impressions...
  • Shahid’s twin Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor struck a pose with his wax statue at the Madame Tussauds museum in Singapore. Shahid May 16 tweeted a photograph of himself along with his wax...
  • Hardworking Varun MUMBAI: Veteran actor Anupam Kher has praised his Judwaa 2 co-star Varun Dhawan, saying he has grown into a “big hardworking star”. Varun recently paid a visit to Anupam at...
  • Why Aditi doesn’t Google MUMBAI: Actress Aditi Rao Hydari says she stopped doing a Google search for herself anymore after she stumbled across some indecent images of her on the web. Aditi expressed this...
  • Big B to Bebo’ said Megastar Amitabh Bachchan came to actress Kareena Kapoor Khan’s rescue 36 years ago when she injured her foot on the sets of his 1983 film Pukar. Amitabh May 17 shared...
  • Couple goals CANNES: Singer-actor Nick Jonas was not able to join his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas for her debut appearance at the red carpet of the 72nd edition of Cannes Film Festival,...
  • Tips to lease out your property for film and ad shoots AMARA D’SOUZA What if your house is transformed into a glitzy film set one day, abound with artsy furnishing, props and your favourite stars? While this may be exciting, several...
  • Dos and don’ts for relocating a house PURNIMA GOSWAMI SHARMA People often relocate to different locations, to pursue lucrative job opportunities. This is especially true of today’s millennials, who live in rental homes and shift within the...
  

London Mayor calls for preferential norms for Indian businesses, students

London Mayor calls for preferential norms for Indian businesses, students
May 21
17:13 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

LONDON: Pakistani-origin London Mayor Sadiq Khan has called for similar preferential norms for Indian companies and students as those offered to China in order to boost foreign direct investment (FDI) from India into the British capital.

Indian businesses employ around 50,000 people in London and are the second-biggest foreign investors in London. According to a data of London & Partners (L&P), the Mayor of London’s promotional agency, FDI from India into London increased by 255 per cent from 2017 to 2018.

The Mayor, who reiterated his London is Open message, attacked the UK government’s hostile immigration policies as a barrier to increased investments and students coming from India into London.

“The government’s got to make it easier for businesses to come to London. Immigration policies have got to change, it’s got to be easier for Indian students and business people to come here,” Khan said on the sidelines of the annual Asian Voice Charity Awards here May 18.

“The government has made some changes to make it easier for China, and I welcome that, but also India deserves the same sort of preferential treatment I worry because of this government’s hostile immigration policies, we aren’t seeing many talented students coming to London, particularly talented Indians. I am hoping the government realises this is a huge opportunity lost,” he said.

China being included on a list of countries offered easier UK student visa application norms is one of the preferential routes currently not open to India.

Khan, a former Labour Party MP who has been a vocal advocate of a second Brexit referendum, said the Theresa May government was a “million miles away” from what was promised during the June 2016 referendum campaign.

“Parliament is in gridlock, we should give the British public a say on the deal negotiated by the government with the option of remaining in the European Union. I can’t think of anything more democratic than giving the British public a final say,” said Khan, who was presented with a Political and Public Life Award at the awards ceremony.

The Asian Voice Charity Awards, powered by due diligence network Charity Clarity, reward charities and individuals that try and solve the most pressing social issues in Britain and globally.

Some of the winners this year included Indian-origin entrepreneur Leah Chowdhry, who was named the Most Inspiring Young Person for becoming the first British Asian woman to swim the English Channel to raise funds to combat child trafficking in India.

The Sarvam Trust, which facilitates and supports the work of the Sri Aurobindo Society to help the under-privileged in rural areas of India, was the winner of the Audience Choice Award.

The theme of this year’s awards was around combating knife crime, an issue that has dominated the London Mayor’s agenda.

Charities have an important role to play in filling in the gaps in the social safety net, Khan said.

C.B. Patel, Publisher and Editor of UK-based Asian Voice weekly newspaper which organizes the awards, added: “One of the ills that now plagues our community is knife crime, and this requires the collective effort of individuals, families, educational institutions and community organizations to put an end to the menace.”

His Editor’s Choice Award for the year went to the Damilola Taylor Trust, which provides inner-city youths in Britain with opportunities to play and learn, free from fear and violence.

The Charity of the Year award went to Paul Strickland Scanner Center, an independent medical charity working to improve the lives of people affected by cancer and other severe medical conditions, and the Social Impact Award was presented to Child Rescue Nepal, which works on the ground to free children from slavery and captivity.

“The awards are absolutely unique in that each applicant goes through a rigorous Charity Clarity rating process before the very best are shortlisted for the judges’ consideration,” Pratik Dattani, from Charity Clarity, said. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – TRACY HILLS

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

FOG Holi in Bay area ! #FOGSV #BayArea #Holi2019 #Holi #NRIHoli Read More: https://t.co/iqF8sBbNNB https://t.co/mFWazpbEIh
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 1, 2019, 7:18 am

#BreakingNews -- Anytime now, PM @narendramodi to address the nation with an 'important message'. | #narendermodi
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 27, 2019, 6:29 am

Watch @frankislam in conversation with Capt Krishan Sharma about his journey. #SouthAsiaMonitor #WashingtonCalling… https://t.co/U1YSvlV0cI
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 26, 2019, 6:27 am

On the anniversary of their martyrdom day, we salute the sacrifice by our Indian national heroes Shaheed-E-Azam Bha… https://t.co/I7S8ed6SU7
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 23, 2019, 7:02 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  • Online Gaming Platforms Keep Players Hooked with Smart Reward Strategy It was around the late 2000s that online gaming really took off in India. Ever since it has both the young and the old hooked. Thanks to increasingly fast and...
  • London Mayor calls for preferential norms for Indian businesses, students LONDON: Pakistani-origin London Mayor Sadiq Khan has called for similar preferential norms for Indian companies and students as those offered to China in order to boost foreign direct investment (FDI)...
  • Court hears 2 cases against Trump’s plan for border wall SAN FRANCISCO: President Donald Trump is moving fast to build a wall on the Mexico border with billions of dollars secured under his declaration of a national emergency, but he...
  • Hypertension Awareness Walk held in Phagwara JASWAMT SINGH GANDAM / RAMAN NEHRA India Post News Service PHAGWARA: Led by local IMA President Dr S. Rajan, a Hypertension Awareness Walk was held on the occasion of Wrld...
  • NCERT Director confers LPU’s Transforming Education Awards JASWANT SINGH GANDAM / RAMAN NEHRA India Post News Service PHAGWARA: Considering that school principals and teachers are backbone of the nation and society as they lay everlasting progressive impressions...
  • Free eye operation camp held JASWANT SINGH GANDAM / RAMAN NEHRA PHAGWARA: Under its humanitarian project, “Let us do noble deeds”(Aao Punn Kamayiye), Sarb Naujawan Sabha, an NGO wedded to social service, organised a free...
  • Shahid’s twin Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor struck a pose with his wax statue at the Madame Tussauds museum in Singapore. Shahid May 16 tweeted a photograph of himself along with his wax...
  • Hardworking Varun MUMBAI: Veteran actor Anupam Kher has praised his Judwaa 2 co-star Varun Dhawan, saying he has grown into a “big hardworking star”. Varun recently paid a visit to Anupam at...
  • Why Aditi doesn’t Google MUMBAI: Actress Aditi Rao Hydari says she stopped doing a Google search for herself anymore after she stumbled across some indecent images of her on the web. Aditi expressed this...
  • Big B to Bebo’ said Megastar Amitabh Bachchan came to actress Kareena Kapoor Khan’s rescue 36 years ago when she injured her foot on the sets of his 1983 film Pukar. Amitabh May 17 shared...
  • Couple goals CANNES: Singer-actor Nick Jonas was not able to join his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas for her debut appearance at the red carpet of the 72nd edition of Cannes Film Festival,...
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.