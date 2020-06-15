India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Longer time in bed during lockdowns has worsen sleep quality

Longer time in bed during lockdowns has worsen sleep quality
June 15
10:06 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

LONDON: People are sleeping for longer hours during lockdowns and work from home scenario as they do not need to travel to workplaces but the quality of sleep has become worse in many, reveals new research.

If the differences in sleep timing and duration between work days and days off become too large, this can lead to “social jetlag”. A latest survey by the University of Basel in Switzerland found respondents admitting sleeping up to 50 minutes longer than before the lockdown. One factor contributing to this could be that people no longer had to commute to work in the morning.

Flexible working hours, no commuting and potentially more time to sleep led to a reduction in “social jetlag”, according to psychologist Dr Christine Blume from the University of Basel.

However, the reduction of “social jetlag” was not paralleled by an improvement in perceived sleep quality. To the contrary, those surveyed reported that their sleep quality actually deteriorated a little during the lockdown. This is not very surprising, explained Blume, “as this unprecedented situation also was highly burdening in many ways. Financial and health concerns or stress related to child care are just a few relevant aspects”.

More than 85 per cent of the respondents were working from home at that time. Overall, the participants slept rather well and 75 per cent of them were women. The survey found that a relaxation of social rhythms – for example, through more flexible working hours – led to a reduction in “social jetlag”.

“This suggests that the sleep-wake patterns of those surveyed were guided by internal biological signals rather than social rhythms,” Blume added. Many sleep disorders are caused by our modern lifestyle, which is characterised by pressure to constantly perform and be active.

Rhythms of work and leisure activities thus set a cycle that is often at a mismatch with the body’s internal biological clock. If the differences in sleep timing and duration between work days and days off become too large, this can lead to “social jetlag”.

The sleep experts have a tip for those whose sleep has deteriorated. “Our findings suggest that physical activity outdoors could counteract deterioration in sleep quality,” they suggested.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will americans vote for Trump after handling of his recent issues?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

    www.nria.net

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

    Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


    Dr Horton residences at anson

    ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

    Star Tours

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    Longer time in bed during lockdowns has worsen #Sleep quality - https://t.co/OZYlxiPHWp Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/QZHg0ODU5q
    h J R

    - June 15, 2020, 4:36 am

    International satellite to track sea level rise completes ... - https://t.co/QKYMfkQ3ZP Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/rKiSu1Wr7q
    h J R

    - June 15, 2020, 4:32 am

    Back Pain, a global burden - https://t.co/84x8T9yl3B Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BackPainâ€¦ https://t.co/56UNrb64eo
    h J R

    - June 15, 2020, 4:29 am

    Experts from US, #Canada join hands to douse Assam oil well fire - https://t.co/HeIrw2gWiI Get your news featuredâ€¦ https://t.co/hmQhx0CraR
    h J R

    - June 15, 2020, 4:25 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.