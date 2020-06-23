India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra begins in Puri

Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra begins in Puri
June 23
11:13 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

BHUBANESHWAR: For the first time ever, the annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath and his siblings began in absence of devotees at Odisha’s Puri on Tuesday. The annual festival is being celebrated after the Supreme Court’s nod to organise it in a limited way without public attendance.

The priests performed the “Mangala Aarti” early in the morning.

Amid blowing of conches and beating of cymbals, the ceremonial procession of the deities known as “Pahandi” – carrying the deities on chariots out of the temple — took place. The three deities were taken atop of the three traditionally decked up wooden chariots — Nandighosa (for Jagannath), Taladhwaja (for Balabhadra) and Devadalana (for Subhadra).

The chariots will be pulled to Gundicha temple in Puri, which is around 3 km away from the main Jagannath temple.

This year, no more than 500 people will be allowed to pull the chariots. They shall be permitted to do that only if they have tested negative for Covid-19. This number (500) shall include temple servitors and police personnel.

“All are cooperating for the smooth functioning of Rath Yatra as per the Supreme Court order. I request all devotees to stay at home and watch the live telecast of the festival,” said Balwant Singh, Puri district collector. The festival marks the annual journey of the three deities — Lord Jagannath, his brother Balabhadra and sister Subhadra — from the 12th century Jagannath temple to the Gundicha temple.

The festival ends after nine days when the deities make their way back to the Jagannath temple.

Following the Supreme Court direction, a partial curfew has been imposed in Puri and all the entry points to the town have been sealed since last night. No one would be allowed to come to the grand road.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Should democratic nations counter Chinaâ€™s irresponsible behavior on COVD-19?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

    www.nria.net

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

    Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


    Dr Horton residences at anson

    ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

    Star Tours

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra begins in #Puri - https://t.co/2K5qXlQLrQ Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/IzylW9uEji
    h J R

    - June 23, 2020, 5:43 am

    Nearly 15K new Covid cases in #India, deaths cross 14K-mark - https://t.co/dUeJJ8PCCu Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/sFP8VDq4gG
    h J R

    - June 23, 2020, 5:39 am

    2 more #Trump campaign staffers at #Tulsa rally ... - https://t.co/1rQxU58d4z Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/1s1TPbn0ca
    h J R

    - June 23, 2020, 5:36 am

    US #COVID-19 deaths top 120,000 - https://t.co/MLCoVv6ipH Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Californiaâ€¦ https://t.co/rOg5BoYk0q
    h J R

    - June 23, 2020, 5:32 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.