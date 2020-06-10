India Post News Paper

Lord Krishna’s lessons are the foundation of life: Tulsi Gabbard

June 10
11:54 2020
NEW DELHI: Tulsi Gabbard, the first Hindu member of the US Congress, has appealed to the youth to draw inspiration from Shrimad Bhagavad Gita, describing the lessons drawn from Shri Krishna’s life as the basis and essence of life.

Addressing the virtual conference of Hindu students drawn from various universities across the globe and organized by the Hindu Students Council on June 7, she said by practising ‘bhakti’ and ‘Karma Yoga’ as described in the Gita, one gets to understand the life’s objective.

It was for the first time since the formation of the Hindu Students Council that works among the students of US and Canada since 1990 that Gabbard appreciated ‘namaste’ as a way to greet, saying ‘namaste’ brings people together.

She said the Gita is the foundation for our ancient knowledge. “Undergraduates must know their objective because they are beginning the second phase of their life. They must focus more on service and care for others rather than their own comforts,” Gabbard said.

“Students should always remember the lessons from Bhakti and Karma Yoga. Shri Krishna has said service for others is the biggest form of happiness. Should we use our wealth and capacity for the greater good or for our own selfish interests? Life’s objective is hidden in our response to this question,” she said.

The lessons drawn from Shri Krishna’s life transcend time and are universal, Gabbard said, adding the present time is of global crisis and no one knows for sure what would happen tomorrow. “But Krishna’s lessons give us strength to move ahead. We must practise ‘bhakti’ and karma yoga”.

Arnab Kejriwal, National President of Hindu Students Council, North America’s largest pan-Hindu youth organization, said the programme has played a major role in bringing together Hindu students from America and Canada, and presenting them as a united world community.

Council’s deputy chief Sohini said Tulsi Gabbard has inspired those youth who face ‘Hindu phobia’ in their daily life.

