India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

‘Lord of the Rings’ series to be out on September 2 next year

‘Lord of the Rings’ series to be out on September 2 next year
August 03
11:01 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: The release date of ‘Lord of the Rings’ is out. The most awaited TV fantasy series will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 2, 2022.

As per Variety, filming of the upcoming series was completed on August 2 in New Zealand.
Unveiling the release date, Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios, said: “The journey begins September 2, 2022 with the premiere of our original ‘The Lord of the Rings’ series on Prime Video. I can’t express enough just how excited we all are to take our global audience on a new and epic journey through Middle-earth! Our talented producers, cast, creative, and production teams have worked tirelessly in New Zealand to bring this untold and awe-inspiring vision to life.”

The upcoming project is the mega-budget adaptation of the ‘Lord of the Rings’ film series which is based on the works of J. R. R. Tolkien.

Speaking of the cast, it includes the names of Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Tags
ActorsactressAmazon Prime VideobollywoodCelebritiesEntertainmentHollywoodLord of the RingsLord of the Rings seriesLord of the Rings Webseriesmost awaited TV fantasy seriesmovies
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

E-paper Latest Edition – July 30th, 2021

Digital Edition

Epaper

Oppa Bet 888

Find the bestÂ online casinos at 7Jackpots and play Indias most popular casinos games for real money!

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2021 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.