India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Lord Shiva exists in each and every particle in Kashi: Kangana Ranaut on Gyanvapi row

Lord Shiva exists in each and every particle in Kashi: Kangana Ranaut on Gyanvapi row
May 19
11:58 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

VARANASI: Amid the Gyanvapi mosque controversy, actor Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday said that ‘Lord Shiva doesn’t need a structure, he exists in each and every particle in Kashi’.

Kangana is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie Dhaakad. The film which also stars Arjun Rampal in a key role will hit theatres on May 20.
Kangana visited Kashi Viswanath Temple to seek blessings for her movie and also performed a special Ganga Arti.

Kangana Ranaut said, “Just like there is Shri Krishna everywhere in Mathura and Lord Shri Ram everywhere in Ayodhya, similarly Lord Shiva exists everywhere.”

“Lord Shiva doesn’t need a structure, he exists in each and every particle of Kashi”, added the actor raising the ‘Har Har Mahadev’ slogan.

Her statement comes after the Supreme Court asked the Varanasi district magistrate to secure the wazu khana area where a Shivling was claimed to have been found during a videographic survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex, without restricting the rights of Muslims to offer namaz. (ANI)

 

Comments

comments

Tags
ActorsactressAgent AgniArjun RampalbollywoodCelebritiesDhakaadDhakaad Movie Release DateEntertainmentHar Har MahadevHollywoodKanagan Ranaut UpdatesKangana RanautKangana Ranaut BirthdayKangana Ranaut NewsmoviesVaishno Devi Temple
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – May 20th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

ADVERTISEMENT – ACVOTE.ORG

ACVOTE

ADVERTISEMENT – SKYRIVER CASINO

Skyriver

SevenJackpots helps Indian gamblers choose the bestÂ online casino India. Our team has reviewed Indias most popular online casinos and written independent casino reviews, that help users pick, a trustworthy and safe casino to play at.

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.