India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

L’Oreal to drop ‘fair’ and ‘white’ from skincare brands

L’Oreal to drop ‘fair’ and ‘white’ from skincare brands
June 27
11:57 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

LONDON: Global skincare brands are doing away with “fair” and “white” from their labels. L’Oreal, the world’s biggest cosmetics company, said it will remove words “white”, “fair” and “light” from its skincare products.

This comes a day after after Unilever made a similar announcement due to growing criticism. The Indian subsidiary, Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) will stop using the word ‘Fair’ in the flagship brand ‘Fair & Lovely’ with a “more inclusive vision of beauty”. The brand is committed to celebrating all skin tones, HUL said.

HUL announced the rebranding of its flagship brand Fair & Lovely. Taking forward the brand’s journey towards a more inclusive vision of beauty, the company will stop using the word ‘Fair’ in the brand name ‘Fair & Lovely’. The new name is awaiting regulatory approvals and HUL expects to change the name in the next few months.

Unilever and L’Oreal are two big players in the global market for skin whitening creams used in India and other Asian, African and Caribbean countries. L’Oreal’s products include Garnier Skin Naturals White Complete Multi Action Fairness Cream.

Johnson & Johnson went a step further, saying it would stop selling skin whitening creams sold in Asia and the Middle East under its Neutrogena and Clean & Clear brand.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Should India, USA, Japan, Vietnam And Taiwan Join forces to counter chinese adventurism?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

    www.nria.net

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

    Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


    Dr Horton residences at anson

    ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

    Star Tours

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    US House approves bill granting ... - https://t.co/c23uikRyDA Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #51stStateâ€¦ https://t.co/knIqCg1I87
    h J R

    - June 27, 2020, 9:23 am

    Ex-Pak President #Zardari says ... - https://t.co/7Ey7UBe8xs Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AijazMaharâ€¦ https://t.co/gZgJNWnaGd
    h J R

    - June 27, 2020, 9:19 am

    We take decisions based on ground report, not by ... - https://t.co/oeY575p8SR Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/JBgirmo8ho
    h J R

    - June 27, 2020, 9:16 am

    #Pakistan to reopen #Kartarpur Corridor on Monday - https://t.co/Kxnm6kw8TJ Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/Jf8bLvD8sh
    h J R

    - June 27, 2020, 9:13 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.