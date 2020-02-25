Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Love my role in Thappad: Dia

Love my role in Thappad: Dia
February 25
11:58 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MUMBAI: Actress Dia Mirza loved playing the character of someone who makes choices on her own in the new film “Thappad”.

Sharing her experience on how she prepared for her role in the movie, Dia said: “Playing any character is a combination of both preparations as well as spontaneous emotions. Many years ago, one of my friends told me that one must meet opportunity with preparedness, one should understand the story from all the perspectives and not just the character’s side.”

“Once we understand all the perspectives, we should master the craft of letting go of all that information and flow within the moment, and this helped me to prepare for my role for ‘Thappad’,” she added.

The film starring Taapsee Pannu is directed by Anubhav Sinha and is scheduled to open on February 28. This is Dia’s third movie with Sinha, after “Dus” and “Cash”.IANS

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Will trump visit to India Strengthen Indo-US ties?

  • Yes (71%, 24 Votes)
  • No (29%, 10 Votes)

Total Voters: 34

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House

Mounatin House

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

RT @ANI: Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal & Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia meet those who have been injured in #DelhiViolence &…
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 25, 2020, 10:59 am

Trump says US confronting #Pakistan on terrorism - https://t.co/ynOUjgaxtC Get your news featured use… https://t.co/hlUtU3Ls1j
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 25, 2020, 10:33 am

Trump to seek Indian cos' business expansion in US - https://t.co/du7GjA5fuW Get your news featured use… https://t.co/ASJFtJF4eY
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 25, 2020, 10:25 am

'Limited immediate risk from Covid-19 to #India pharma sector' - https://t.co/C9WIKANFZi Get your news featured us… https://t.co/zkuV4bYA1o
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 25, 2020, 10:16 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.