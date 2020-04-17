Something went wrong with the connection!

Lovely University gets notice for violating curfew norms

April 17
18:00 2020
CHANDIGARH: The Punjab government has issued a show cause notice to Lovely Professional University near Jalandhar city for violating curfew norms by not shutting down the campus completely and allowing 3,200 people, comprising students, to stay there.

The notice, issued by the Department of Higher Education and Languages for the “violation of lockdown instructions of the Government of India under Epidemic Act and order Section 144 of CrPC”, asked university authorities to explain why it did not shut down completely owing to statewide curfew to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Last week a woman student, hailing from Maharashtra, of the university tested positive for coronavirus.

The university has been asked why a no objection certificate issued to it should not be withdrawn for “violating government orders and putting in danger the lives of about 3,200 people and many more”.

A day earlier, Congress leader and Kapurthala legislator Rana Gurjit Singh and BJP leader Vijay Sampla demanded action against the university for violating lockdown norms. Secretary, Higher Education, Rahul Bhandari told the media the notice has been issued on the basis of the Deputy Commissioner’s report, saying more than 3,200 people have been staying on the campus.

They comprised staff members and students. A total of 134 Bhutanese students of the university were allowed to leave on April 13 through a special flight arranged by the Bhutanese government.

