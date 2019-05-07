LPU holds literary festival

JASWANT SINGH GANDAM / RAMAN NEHRA

PHAGWARA: The School of Social Sciences and Languages at Lovely Professional University (LPU) celebrated literary festival “Panorama” at the campus to sharpen the language imbibing, communicating and expressing power of the students. The festival Masy 3 sensitized the audience to adopt humanistic approaches during ill-gotten hours under certain typical situations.

On this occasion, three plays of master-dramatists William Shakespeare, Vijay Tendulkar and Ajmer Singh Aulakh were enacted. Presented in English, Hindi and Punjabi, the plays were The Merchant of Venice, Jaat Hee Poochho Sadh Kee, and, Anne Nishanchee. In between, students also presented scores of self-composed poems on social awareness covering diverse topics.

One of the Sri-Lankan students at LPU’s Hindi Department, Gaythri Lakshmi, orated out Amitabh Bachchan’s father Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s poem “Koshish Karne Walon Kee Kabhi Haar Nahin Hoti”. In addition, through hundreds of poster presentations, students expressed their commitment and dedication towards literature, language and their role in transforming the world.

