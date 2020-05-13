LPU offers Rs 20 Crores scholarships to wards of frontline workforce

JASWANT SINGH GANDAM / RAMAN NEHRA

India Post News Service

PHAGWARA: In view of honoring the selfless service of the devoted frontline workforce combating Covid-19 pandemic and also the fighting spirit of the survivors or the victims, Lovely Professional University (LPU) has initiated to provide scholarships worth Rs 20 Crores to their wards, under its CSR activity, according to Mr. Aman Mittal, Head, Division of International Affairs at LPU.

A varsity release said on 8 May, these scholarships will be offered in all regular programs for the Academic Session 2020-21, and are for the full duration of the program.

For this, LPU has framed eligibility criteria under 13 categories covering wards of dedicated workforce and affected ones. These are for the wards of Medical Staff/ Health Workers; Medical Professionals (Pharmacists); Police Personnel of all States/UTs; Municipal Corporations/ Councils/ Nagar Panchayat or any other Municipal Body or equivalent; Survivors of COVID-19; Deceased of COVID-19; Media Persons; Indian Railways Employees; Airline Employees; Bank Employees; Employees of Pharma Companies/Research Laboratories; and, District Administration. Wards falling under all of these categories will get a Tuition Fee waiver of 20%. Visit https://www.lpu.in/admissions-2020/frontline-scholarship.php for more details.

Moreover, monitoring closely the COVID-19 pandemic and national lockdown thereof under government directives; LPU has also taken many other new initiatives for admission to LPU academic session 2020-21. Amid rapidly changing conditions, top precedence at LPU remains the safety and well being of its community. Supporting prospective students seeking admissions in different LPU programs through online/remote admissions many of the special arrangements are introduced.

Now, eligible candidates can take provisional admission to confirm their seat in all programs (except MBA (Hons) and M.A (Hindi/Punjabi) by paying a nominal fee of INR 10,000. Flexible payment options have been introduced to help students during these hard times. Under an ideal situation, the balance payment of fee is paid within 10-15 days after the allotment of the seat; however, in the current uncertain situation, LPU will provide reasonable time for payment of balance fee. An applicant may pay the balance fee in parts till 30th June 2020. In case, he/she still face any challenge, one can write to the university at [email protected]

Augmenting support to deserving candidates, LPU has further expanded the scholarship bracket to even facilitate candidates scoring minimum of 70% marks in the qualifying exam. Visit https://www.lpu.in/scholarship/scholarship.php to know more.

In case of any refund, LPU has also extended its support to candidates by accepting refund applications through online mode. If any candidate applies for the refund on or before 31st July 2020, the amount deposited by the candidate for program fee will be refunded after deduction of INR 1000 only.

