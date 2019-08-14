Something went wrong with the connection!

LPU opens PMBJK in campus

August 14
12:10 2019
JASWANT SINGH GANDAM / RAMAN NEHRA
PHAGWARA: The Faculty of Applied Medical Sciences (FAMS) at Lovely Professional University (LPU) has opened a Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendra (PMBJK) at the Campus.
The Bureau of Pharma Public Sector Undertakings of India (BPPI), under the Department of Pharmaceuticals of the government of India, has selected LPU for this humane cause.
Being a township university, the Kendra will bring down the healthcare budget of thousands of people on the campus by providing “quality generic medicines at affordable prices”. FAMS

endeavoured for this for the general benefit of students, members of staff and thousands of others who keep on visiting the campus. Senior Business Development Manager at BPPI Arafat Ali and District Drug Inspector Anupama Kalia, both pharmaceutical studies alumni of LPU, inaugurated the Kendra and its selling counter at the campus.
BPPI is the only implementing agency for opening PMBJKs across India, and it does not have any subsidiary.

Upholding the slogan ‘ live a better life with less medical expenses’; LPU Registrar Dr Monica Gulati said that LPU is the first institution in Punjab state opens a PMBJK in its campus. She elaborated that the mission here is to create awareness regarding generic medicines.

LPU has an on-campus Uni-Hospital which is operational 24×7 with facilities to manage all sorts of medical emergencies. It has over 20 emergency helplines; over 20 doctors and nursing, 24-hour ambulance service and tie-up with over 25 specialized hospitals. It also has a physiotherapy clinic, which is open to all students and staff members for consultation and rehabilitation. In addition, LPU keeps on organizing in-campus and out-campus medical camps at regular intervals to spread health awareness.

In fact, the endeavor of the BPPI is to make available at PMBJKs commonly used generic drugs covering all the therapeutic groups. In the coming years, the PMBJK scheme shall provide the complete spectrum of health care products and services. Under this, product basket will contain 800 drugs, and 154 surgical items including stents and replacements.

