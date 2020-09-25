LPU ranked among Top-Six Universities of India

Jaswant Singh Gandam / Raman Nehra

PHAGWARA: Lovely Professional University (LPU) has been ranked at 6th position among top 50 private universities of the country, a varsity release has claimed.

This has been declared in the recent edition of popular Outlook magazine’s annual ranking of India’s top universities under various categories. Outlook ICARE India Survey-2020 has evaluated strengths of LPU on different scales and awarded it a score of 499.67 for it to earn a coveted ranking. Some other universities included in the group are PES University (Bengaluru), O.P. Jindal Global University (Haryana), Nirma University (Ahmedabad). It is also to be noted that LPU ranks as the best private university at the state level.

Five Parameters evaluated for the prestigious ranking were: Academic & Research Excellence; Industry Interface & Placement; Infrastructure & Facilities; Governance & Admissions and Diversity & Outreach. The assessment is based on how institutions within the same category perform against each other, thus reflecting the strengths and weaknesses of an institution in each domain.

Congratulating all at LPU, Chancellor Mr. Ashok Mittal shared that even the Corona Pandemic could not affect the continuous hard earning endeavors at LPU. Prior to this, LPU has been included among top ranks of Ministry of Education, Govt of India’s NIRF Rankings. He added: “I know such rankings bestow more responsibilities on us, and we continue striving to be up to the expectations from us. LPU has revealed its indomitable spirit in achieving good scores under all parameters judged, and promises further to scale high on other national and international feats.”

In fact, since its inception, LPU has regularly been ranked among top institutions of the country in more than 20 prestigious overall rankings. It has been consistently ranked as top university in areas including placements, quality education, industry interface, infrastructure, international relations and more. LPU’s commitment for teaching the need for excellence to its students has already brought laurels to it in 2020. Prior to this, Government of India in its NIRF rankings-2020 has placed LPU among nation’s top 10 institutions on ‘Outreach & Inclusivity’ parameter; 4th in Engineering; 13th in Management; and, 22nd in Pharmacy.

Included amongst the top 100 institutes of the country, LPU has got an overall university ranking of 78 among all of the government and private universities of the country. LPU is also the only private university of Punjab to be among this top 100.

