India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

LPU ranked among Top-Six Universities of India

LPU ranked among Top-Six Universities of India
September 25
11:52 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends
LPU-Chancellor Mr Ashok Mittal

LPU-Chancellor Mr Ashok Mittal

Jaswant Singh Gandam / Raman Nehra
India Post News Service

PHAGWARA: Lovely Professional University (LPU) has been ranked at 6th position among top 50 private universities of the country, a varsity release has claimed.

This has been declared in the recent edition of popular Outlook magazine’s annual ranking of India’s top universities under various categories. Outlook ICARE India Survey-2020 has evaluated strengths of LPU on different scales and awarded it a score of 499.67 for it to earn a coveted ranking. Some other universities included in the group are PES University (Bengaluru), O.P. Jindal Global University (Haryana), Nirma University (Ahmedabad). It is also to be noted that LPU ranks as the best private university at the state level.

Five Parameters evaluated for the prestigious ranking were: Academic & Research Excellence; Industry Interface & Placement; Infrastructure & Facilities; Governance & Admissions and Diversity & Outreach. The assessment is based on how institutions within the same category perform against each other, thus reflecting the strengths and weaknesses of an institution in each domain.

Congratulating all at LPU, Chancellor Mr. Ashok Mittal shared that even the Corona Pandemic could not affect the continuous hard earning endeavors at LPU. Prior to this, LPU has been included among top ranks of Ministry of Education, Govt of India’s NIRF Rankings. He added: “I know such rankings bestow more responsibilities on us, and we continue striving to be up to the expectations from us. LPU has revealed its indomitable spirit in achieving good scores under all parameters judged, and promises further to scale high on other national and international feats.”

In fact, since its inception, LPU has regularly been ranked among top institutions of the country in more than 20 prestigious overall rankings. It has been consistently ranked as top university in areas including placements, quality education, industry interface, infrastructure, international relations and more. LPU’s commitment for teaching the need for excellence to its students has already brought laurels to it in 2020. Prior to this, Government of India in its NIRF rankings-2020 has placed LPU among nation’s top 10 institutions on ‘Outreach & Inclusivity’ parameter; 4th in Engineering; 13th in Management; and, 22nd in Pharmacy.

Included amongst the top 100 institutes of the country, LPU has got an overall university ranking of 78 among all of the government and private universities of the country. LPU is also the only private university of Punjab to be among this top 100.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Should Trump Wait Till After Elections To Appoint SC Judge?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Vik Bajwa Fremont

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac O’Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    #LPU ranked among Top-Six Universities of ... - https://t.co/Ul3294R5UK Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #ChandigarhNews #IndianStudents #LovelyProfessionalUniversity #LPUNews #LPUPlacements #LPUPunjab #PanjabNow #PunjabPost #StudyInIndia #TopSixUniversitiesInIndia
    h J R

    - September 25, 2020, 6:22 am

    Farmers burnt an effigy of PM ... - https://t.co/DrgjhEzeZQ Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AgriculturalBill #Agriordinances #Congress #EffigyBurntPMModi #FarmersBill #FarmersOrdinanceBill #HarsimratKaurBadal #IndiaFarmersBill #MinimumSupportPrice #Political
    h J R

    - September 25, 2020, 6:13 am

    Top 6 Remote Desktop Apps For Android - https://t.co/HLLGDNhbBD Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BestDesktopApps #DesktopApps #FreeRemoteDesktopApps #Lifestyle #MarathiKeyboard #MarathiKeyboardDownload #RemoteDesktopApps #TeamviewerAlternative #VirtualOnlineClasses
    h J R

    - September 25, 2020, 5:38 am

    #India, Australia two-day ... - https://t.co/n6kMn6wWSC Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AustraliaIndiaTies #AustralianNavy #IndianNavy #IndianOcean #IndianOceanNews #IndianOceanRegion #OceanicExercises #PASSEX #RoyalAustralianNavy #ScottMorisson #Warships #World
    h J R

    - September 25, 2020, 5:28 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    © 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.