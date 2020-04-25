Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

LPU researchers develop ‘Contactless Smart Dustbin’

LPU researchers develop ‘Contactless Smart Dustbin’
April 25
18:15 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

JASWANT SINGH GANDAM / RAMAN NEHRA
India Post News Service

PHAGWARA: A research team of engineering students from Punjab-based Lovely Professional University (LPU) has developed an interactive smart dustbin, ‘Ally’, for use in hospitals and medical centers, according to a varsity release.

The innovative product is a contactless waste collection and disposal bin. It follows voice commands; moves on a predefined path inside a controlled environment; helps contactless collection of waste by opening its lid automatically; senses its current status or level; initiates the disposal procedure once the waste is filled to a predefined threshold; and, gets ready for reuse.

LPU Chancellor Mr Ashok Mittal informs: “LPU team has developed a prototype of the bin and conducted successful trials within the university. We are now looking for industrial partners to commercialize the product. The final product is expected to be ready for deployment in two months.” Adding, Mr Mittal shared: “Ally can be extremely relevant for picking waste from quarantined areas like rooms, without any human contact. The fact is that it works via voice command, makes it easy for the hospital staff to use it conveniently without any contact”.

In fact, during present time, there is a pressing need for frontline workers to work in a safer environment. The smart bin ‘Ally’ is indeed a smart contactless dustbin in that sense. This contactless bin is another product that has been conceptualized and developed under the one million dollar fund specially set up by LPU to combat the outbreak of Covid-19.

Along with LPU Professors Dr Lovi Raj Gupta, Dr Rajesh Singh, Dr Anita Gehlot, some of the research students, involved in the time needed scientifically developed innovative engineering product ‘ALLY’, are Prabin Kumar Das, Vanka Vinay Kumar and KM Vaishanvi Gupta. The estimated cost of the prototype bin is  Rs.20,000.  The said bin is 3 ft high, 1.5 ft wide & it weighs around 5 kg. LPU expects a 25 per cent drop in the price post its commercialization.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

COVID 19 – GLOBAL CASES

Polls

Should US lockdown be Extended?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

www.nria.net

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

LPU researchers develop ‘Contactless Smart Dustbin’ - https://t.co/hu0ImqJIRX Get your news featured use… https://t.co/jZxUe5yCPu
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 25, 2020, 12:45 pm

#Punjab government notice to #LPU for violating lockdown - https://t.co/nJIZBie3jp Get your news featured use… https://t.co/NKS8TGvNWG
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 25, 2020, 12:44 pm

#UK urged to ease visa norms for overseas #Doctors in COVID-19 crisis - https://t.co/RrQAMsfd7L Get your news feat… https://t.co/rZuLPZtXie
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 25, 2020, 12:40 pm

2nd Week #Fremont's COVID-19 testing results: 882 Screened / 39 Positive - https://t.co/lNJoC9GAGS Get your news f… https://t.co/EC7p22b5Eg
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 25, 2020, 12:38 pm

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.