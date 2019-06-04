Something went wrong with the connection!

LPU School of Agriculture holds ‘Demonstration cum Field Day on Sugarcane’

LPU School of Agriculture holds 'Demonstration cum Field Day on Sugarcane'
June 04
14:35 2019
JASWANT SINGH GANDAM / RAMAN NEHRA
India Post News Service

PHAGWARA: The School of Agriculture at Lovely Professional University organized a ‘Demonstration cum Field Day on Sugarcane’ for farmers of the nearby villages at Agriculture Teaching and Research Farm of the university.

A varsity release said that the event was held June 1 in collaboration with Punjab government’s Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, block Phagwara, district Kapurthala.

For this, hundreds of farmers from nearby 20 villages participated and got awareness about how to protect plantings and enhance their yields.

Renowned experts from related government agencies, agriculture industry, and LPU faculty members advised farmers to adopt latest technologies for prosperity of them and their families.

All shared unanimously that “in spite of steep rise in population, Indian farmers are always food-providers to the country”.

Farmers were also told about various subsidies and beneficial policies of the government for their betterment.

Laying special emphasis on the control of ‘Motha Dilla’ (botanical name cyperus rotundus), a plant rotting condition in sugarcane and maize crops, farmers were made abreast of ythe ground realities at the Agriculture Teaching and Research Farm of the university.

Two of the companies, including Dhanuka Agritech (Ludhiana), guided farmers to use a special weedicide developed with Japanese technique to control deadly plant diseases.

One of the farmers, S. Lakhwinder Singh, appreciated the advanced endeavors of LPU in the field of agriculture also and asked government and private agencies to come forward with genuine help for farmers of the state and the country.

LPU Director General H.R. Singla advised farmers on how to utilize the true value of their fields.

Executive Dean Dr Lovi Raj Gupta wanted LPU students to work with the farmers with their guidance to gain practical knowledge about farming through farmers’ long years of experience. HOD School of Agriculture Dr Ramesh Sadavarti thanked farmers for their faith in the agricultural scientific work of LPU, for which it has got top ICAR accreditation.

