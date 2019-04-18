LS polls: 46.63 pc voter turnout in Maha till 3 pm

MUMBAI: An average 46.63 per cent polling was recorded till 3 pm in 10 constituencies of Maharashtra where polling is underway in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections on Thursday, an official said.

Polling is being held in Buldhana, Akola, Amravati, Hingoli, Nanded, Parbhani, Beed, Osmanabad, Latur and Solapur Lok Saba constituencies, an official said.

Prominent candidates in the fray are senior Congress leaders and former chief ministers Ashok Chavan and Sushilkumar Shinde, who are contesting from Nanded and Solapur seats, respectively.

In Beed, the home constituency of late BJP leader Gopinath Munde, his daughter Pritam Munde is seeking another term. She is facing Bajrang Sonawane of the NCP. PTI

