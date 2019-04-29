Something went wrong with the connection!

LS polls: As power trips, MP CM casts vote with camera flash

April 29
16:25 2019
CHHINDWARA: The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh government was left red-faced on the voting day Monday when power tripped at a polling booth in Chhindwara district, forcing its high-profile voter and Chief Minister Kamal Nath to cast his vote in flashlight of cameras of media persons.

Nath was among the early ones to cast his vote for the Lok Sabha polls in Chhindwara seat, where his son Nakul Nath is in the fray from the Congress.

The chief minister along with his wife, son and daughter-in-law arrived at a polling booth in Shikapur area at around 8 AM.

Power supply tripped for some time when the chief minister and his family members were inside the polling booth, election micro-observer Narendra Singh Sisodia told PTI.

An eye witness said that Nath voted in the flashlight of cameras of media persons.

When asked about the incident and power outage, Nath told reporters that he would look into the matter.

Power supply was restored at the booth after nearly 25-30 minutes, an official said.

Power tripping has become a major poll issue in Madhya Pradesh.

Earlier in the day, polling for the first phase in the state began in the six Lok Sabha seats of Sidhi, Shahdol, Jabalpur, Mandla, Balaghat and Chhindwara.

By-election to Chhindwara Assembly constituency, where the chief minister is in the fray, is also underway.

A poll official said Nath would not be able to exercise his democratic right in the Assembly bypoll as he is a registered voter from Saunsar Assembly seat.

Nath, who is sitting MP from Chhindwara, needs to get elected as an MLA to validate his stay in office as chief minister. PTI

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

