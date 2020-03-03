Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

L&T to oversee Ram temple construction: Champat Rai

L&T to oversee Ram temple construction: Champat Rai
March 03
11:32 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

AYODHYA: The much-awaited grand Ram temple in Ayodhya will be constructed by construction giant Larsen and Toubro (L&T). Vishwa Hindu Parishad vice-president Champat Rai has said that L&T put up a proposal to construct the ram temple ten years ago, before the then VHP working president Ashok Singhal. “After the Supreme Court verdict, L&T has reiterated its offer. The company has the infrastructure and technical expertise needed for such a major project,” he said.

Rai further said that the priority right notw is to ensure the shifting of the Ram Lalla idol to Manas Bhawan. “The construction of the temple is likely to begin in April on a suitable date,” he said. The VHP leader said that the soil of the land for the temple would soon be sent for testing to ensure construction strength. The soil testing will be done by IIT Roorkee.

He said that finer carving of stones would continue even after temple construction has been completed. IANS

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Will India visit help trump gain in the coming elections?

  • Yes (60%, 101 Votes)
  • No (40%, 68 Votes)

Total Voters: 169

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House

Mounatin House

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

Modi set to make major social media announcement on Sunday - https://t.co/jsMd0gT72P Get your news featured use… https://t.co/3syph9A6jP
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 3, 2020, 6:07 am

#Google, Microsoft cancel tech summits in US - https://t.co/H6qQbPSSS2 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/4i5XUTALv4
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 3, 2020, 6:05 am

L&T to oversee Ram temple construction: Champat Rai - https://t.co/fbSZ1IhbYS Get your news featured use… https://t.co/dpaxjNOJtp
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 3, 2020, 6:02 am

COVID-19 toll surges to 2,943 in #China - https://t.co/daM93gxwh1 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/WYay4fHXJq
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 3, 2020, 5:59 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.