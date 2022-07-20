India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Lucknow Airport: One held with airguns worth Rs 20 lakh

Lucknow Airport: One held with airguns worth Rs 20 lakh
July 20
13:52 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

LUCKNOW: The Customs sleuths have arrested a passenger who had flown in from Dubai and seized air guns, telescopic sights and arms accessories worth Rs. 20,54,000 at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, Lucknow, informed the officials on Tuesday.

The materials were recovered from a passenger coming from Dubai via flight no. IX-194.
The passenger was intercepted on the basis of database while attempting to pass through green channel without any declaration to Customs.

“During the examination of his luggage 10 air Guns, telescopic sights mountable on arms and other misc. arms accessories were recovered. During subsequent interrogation, the pax was found to be not in possession of licit documents,” read an official statement.

Lucknow AirportThe goods have been seized for contravention of Customs Act, 1962 read with Baggage Rules, 2016, Foreign Trade (D&R) Act 1992 and Arms Rules, 2016.

The passenger has been arrested and will be produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (Economic Offences) Lucknow for judicial custody.

Further investigations are underway.

Earlier on July 14, the Customs department at Indira Gandhi International airport arrested an Indian couple who had arrived from Vietnam and seized at least 45 guns worth more than Rs 22 lakh from their bags.

According to the Commissioner of Customs, the accused couple admitted their previous involvement in the smuggling of 25 guns having a value of more than Rs 12 lakh.

“An Indian couple that arrived from Vietnam was nabbed and 45 guns worth over Rs 22 lakh from two trolley bags seized. They admitted their previous indulgence in smuggling 25 pieces of guns having a value of over Rs 12 lakh,” said the Commissioner of Customs, Indira Gandhi International Airport and General.

While the National Security Guard (NSG) has confirmed the functionality of the seized guns in a preliminary report, the Customs said that a ballistic report will confirm whether they are genuine.(ANI)

Comments

comments

Tags
Domestic Air TravelDomestic Flights IndiaIndiapost NewspaperIndiapost Newspaper Travel NewsInternational Air Transport AssociationLucknow AirportPlaces to visit in IndiaTravelTravel During CovidTravel In Covid TimesTravel In India
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – July 15th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Thopu Thalas

ADVERTISEMENT – Minor League Cricket 2022

Minor League Cricket 2022

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – SKYRIVER CASINO

Skyriver Casino 2022

ADVERTISEMENT – 22BET

22Bet Casino

DROUGHT EMERGENCY – WATER USE RESTRICTIONS

DROUGHT EMERGENCY - WATER USE RESTRICTIONS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.