Lucknow girl stuns all with 100% marks in CBSE

Lucknow girl stuns all with 100% marks in CBSE
July 14
10:26 2020
LUCKNOW: Getting hundred per cent marks in examinations is no mean feat but Divyanshi Jain of Lucknow has done the impossible. She has scored 600 marks out of 600 in the CBSE class 12 examinations.

“For me, it is unbelievable and the result is yet to sink in. I am delighted and surprised at the same time,” said Divyanshi, a student of Navyug Radiance Senior Secondary School in Lucknow. She has scored full marks in English, Sanskrit, History, Geography, Insurance and Economics.

Divyanshi appeared for the examination of all subjects except Geography, which was cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic. She was also among the toppers at her school too.

Divyanshi’s father is a businessman while her mother is a homemaker. “My teachers guided me throughout the year and I was able to follow a systematic routine due to my parents. Both these factors allowed me to concentrate on my studies and score good marks,” said Divyanshi on phone.

“I also made it a point to focus on revision and mock tests that helped me to score better,” she added. She also ensured that she had a good sleep and followed a healthy routine. Divyanshi says she is fond of history and wants to pursue the subject in higher studies. “I want to study history further. I have applied for admissions in BA (H) History at Delhi University,” she added.

Her teacher, B Singh, said: “I am amazed at Divyanshi’s achievement. We were confident that the she will top but the marks she got are beyond our expectations.”

