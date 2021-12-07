India Post News Paper

Lyricist Prasoon Joshi meets Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

December 07
10:20 2021
DEHRADUN: Veteran lyricist Prasoon Joshi recently met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the latter’s residence.

During the meeting, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) Chairman and Dhami discussed the shooting of films in the mountain state besides issues related to cultural promotion and the development of tourism here.
After the meeting, Dhami took to his Twitter account and shared a photograph with Prasoon.

In the image, the two can be seen exchanging pleasantries. The politician also praised Prasoon for his remarkable contribution to the Indian film industry. “Your songs and compositions act as a source of inspiration for us. They encourage the society,” Dhami tweeted.

Dhami was sworn in as the 10th Chief Minister of Uttarakhand in July this year. (ANI)

 

