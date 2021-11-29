India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Madhuri Dixit highlights how OTT connects audience through ’emotion’ thread

Madhuri Dixit highlights how OTT connects audience through ’emotion’ thread
November 29
10:47 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

PANAJI: Veteran actor Madhuri Dixit on Sunday attended the closing ceremony of the 52nd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) as a chief guest and shared her views on how OTT platforms brought a major change in the entertainment industry.

The film industry went through a major change when OTT platforms arose during the COVID-19 pandemic, bypassing the release of movies in theatres.
During the pandemic, producers began to release mainstream Bollywood films on OTT platforms like Netflix, Zee5, Amazon Prime. During the worst phase of the pandemic, the OTT platforms extended a lifeline to producers who could not wait interminably to release their films.

Sharing her views on the rise of OTT platforms, Madhuri who attended the prestigious festival for the second time in her industry career, shared that OTT platforms have given an opportunity to all the filmmakers and content creators to bring diverse content for a wider audience to see.

“Through OTT platforms, we have seen a lot of content coming from various regions. It gave exposure to all the filmmakers to share their ideas and connect audience through an emotion thread, which is very important and that’s what you discover when you see OTT,” she said.

IFFI commenced on November 20 in Goa and conclude today at November 28. Following the COVID-19 protocols, the film festival was held in a hybrid format.

Founded in 1952, IFFI is one of the most significant film festivals in Asia that provides a genuine platform for exchanging ideas between young minds and established figures in film industries from around the world. The permanent destination of IFFI was made Goa in 2004 with initiative from former Chief Minister of Goa Manohar Parrikar. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Tags
52nd International Film Festival of IndiaActorsactressAmazon PrimebollywoodCelebritiesEntertainmentHollywoodIFFIInternational Film Festival of IndiaMadhuri DixitMadhuri Dixit-NenemoviesNetflixOTTZee5
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

E-paper Latest Edition – November 26th, 2021

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

Find the best online casinos at 7Jackpots and play Indias most popular casinos games for real money!

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
©1994 - 2021 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.