Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Madhuri Dixit Nene to headline a Netflix series

Madhuri Dixit Nene to headline a Netflix series
December 09
16:18 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MUMBAI: Madhuri Dixit Nene is all set to lead an upcoming Netflix series that the streaming giant will produce under its partnership with Karan Johar’s Dharmatic.

Johar will serve as a creative producer on the series, to be directed by Sri Rao.
Madhuri has collaborated with Netflix in the past to produce Marathi drama “15th August”.

“I’ve always been a fan of Netflix, which is why I decided to make my debut as a producer with 15th August. The reach and diversity in audience that the global service provides is unparallelled.

“And of course, Karan and his team have been like family for me, so when I got this opportunity to play the protagonist in this series that’s produced by both Netflix and Dramatic – I was beyond excited.. This series is entertaining, riveting, and yet heartwarming,” Madhuri said in a statement.

Johar, whose Dharmatic inked a long-term, multi-project deal with the streaming platform earlier this year, called Madhuri one of his favourite actors of all time.

“Madhuri has been one of my all-time favorite actresses, once I got to know her, I loved her even more. Dharmatic’s association with Netflix is extremely special because together, we get to tell untold stories in the way we want to. This is one such story and the confluence of Netflix, Dharmatic and Madhuri Dixit Nene will be nothing short of iconic,” Johar said.

The untitled series is in advanced stages of development.PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Should National Register of Citizens (NRC) cover the whole of India?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019 introduced in LS - https://t.co/xZxpoPFFU4 Get your news featured use… https://t.co/Yxs945qXp9
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 9, 2019, 11:02 am

Australia must strengthen ties with India to shape Indo- Pacific region, says Labor politician -… https://t.co/M8ybmEQXW4
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 9, 2019, 11:00 am

Gehlot asks Censor Board to take note of opposition to ... - https://t.co/14vQxN5jqg Get your news featured use… https://t.co/4chQQOTI0N
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 9, 2019, 10:58 am

Pakistani woman dies after being set on fire by husband - https://t.co/Ola8cTTjr2 Get your news featured use… https://t.co/KIFvZYnLMG
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 9, 2019, 10:56 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.