MAFS Dhanteras Puja
Metropolitan Asian Family Services (MAFS) hosted a really well attended Dhanteras Puja ceremony at its new facility being set up on Devon Avenue right in the middle of India town, as part of its three days Diwali celebration last week.
MAFS head Ms. Santosh Kumar and her sons along with MAFS office bearers participated in three-hour-long puja that was conducted with all religious pomp and etiquettes followed. Those attending the puja were served with hot lunch and dessert, as part of the Diwali get-together.
