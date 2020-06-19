MAFS extends its drive for virtual fund raiser
Harish Rao
CHICAGO: Metropolitan AsianFamily Services (MAFS) has extended for June this year its Virtual Mini Fundraiser throughout May celebrating Asian Pacific Heritage Month and part of #GivingTuesdays.
The live Mini Fundraiser was scheduled for May 2nd, but due to Covid-19, the management found it difficult to reach its target. It is decided to keep open and continuing with its essential services.It is seeking active support from the community as the goal is to raise $15,000 dollars and with the help received so far it is already a third of the way there!
It has renewed its plea for helping it to reach its goal to keep home-delivered meals for seniors and other amazing programs like Adult Literacy classes, LIHEAP applications, and Memory Cafe, going. For information call 773 n465 3105.