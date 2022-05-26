India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

MAFS successfully holds mini fundraiser 2022

MAFS successfully holds mini fundraiser 2022
May 26
16:22 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends
MAYO

MAYO

Surendra Ullal

CHICAGO: MAFS 30th year MiniFundraiser took place on May 14 2022 celebrating the 30th anniversary of the organization and commemorating Asian American Heritage month.

The venue of the event was the new MAFS office location on Devon Avenue, and it was a grand success!The evening started off with the Ganesh Vandana an invocatory piece performed by Srividya and Varsha from Malhar dance academy. American and Indian anthems were sung by Gauri Yadav and Dr. Sonal Patel respectively. This was followed by the traditional Diya (Lamp lighting), spearheaded by Founder and Executive Director Dr. Santosh Kumar, along with all Dignitaries.

The prominent speakers among the dignitaries were Illinois Senator of 28th district Laura Murphy who commended MAFS and the terrific work they are doing for the Asian American community. Illinois Senator of 8th district Ram Villivalam said MAFS is a positive influence in his district and he is ecstatic with the opening of the new location to help more seniors with services. US  Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi made a fleeting stop despite his hectic schedule and said he is an ardent supporter of Mrs. Kumar and MAFS. He highlighted the contribution of MAFS to the South Asian community commending the fact that it serves over 60000 meals to seniors and conducts 150,000 home visits annually. He added that American Indians are the fastest growing ethnic community and are instrumental in making the US the greatest country in the world.

Rep.Denyse Stoneback, Mrs.Kumar, SenLaura Murphy and Rep Rajakrishnamoorthi (1)

Rep.Denyse Stoneback, Mrs. Kumar, SenLaura Murphy and Rep Rajakrishnamoorthi 

 Ms. Denyse Stoneback, representative from the 18th district applauded MAFS and said she is delighted to keep supporting MAFS. Glenda Corbett, the newly appointed Director of Community Engagement and Equity at the Illinois Department of Aging said that her appointment sets the tone for more help to the diverse population. Ms. Selma Dâ€™ Souza, Chief of Staff IDOA was in presence to support the event. Mayor of Hanover Park Rodney Craig said that his association with MAFS and Dr. Santosh Kumar is longstanding and MAFS is providing services in all his suburbs.

Also in attendance were the current Indian Consul Generalâ€™s wife Mrs. Surabhi Kumar and former Consul General and Ambassador. Arun Kumar who emphasized the contributions of Indian Americans to the US. Phillip Lanier of Age Options explained that as an area agency that funnels federal funding, they can only partially fund the programs and the remaining cost should be covered with additional funding by patrons and donors.

 Lucas Dvorscak who is the Grant and data reporting specialist at Age Options was also present and enjoying the festivities. The last Speaker was Mr. Harish Doshi, the newly appointed administrator of the International University of Vedic Wellness and Santoshland. He gave a fantastic speech in which he explained about Ayurveda and all the healing aspects and their remedial services.

Mrs. Kumar gave all the guests a special souvenir- India Calling book, whichis a compilation of 111 foreign visits made by honorable Indian Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi to forge world unity. The Seniors of Naperville, Schaumburg, Chicago, Vernon Hills, and Orland Park centers performed Indian Bollywood and cultural dances that were mind-blowing. Most of the dances were to popular Bollywood songs- a combination of old classics and latest releases. The dignitaries and the audience were simply enthralled at the enthusiasm and finesse exhibited by the seniors.

Mrs. Santosh Kumar, Founder of MAFS  presented outliningthe 30-year-old journey of MAFS. It was an overwhelming moment for her, but she patiently explained all the difficulties and hardships that she overcame to build an organization whose sole purpose is helping immigrant seniors and families in need. She spoke highly of the Board members who provide solid backing to the organization and the hardworking staff who are truly the pillars.

The program ended with singing performance by young and talented artists Rajat Sahani and Shivani Shah who had come all the way from India to regale the audience. They were accompanied by Joy Christian- a talented singer from Chicago. The audience really enjoyed their vibrant and lively performance.

Sen Ram Villivallam, Mayor Rodney Craig, Mrs. Santosh Kumar and Mrs Surabhi Kumar

Sen Ram Villivallam, Mayor Rodney Craig, Mrs. Santosh Kumar and Mrs Surabhi Kumar

The delicious dinner provided at the event was sumptuous and on the same nutrition guidelines followed by the MAFS meal programs.

After dinner, the staff of MAFS enjoyed and relaxed while dancing to some lilting tunes. Staff was especially delighted to hear â€˜KhaikePaanBenaraswalakhuljaye bandh akal ka Talaâ€™ and just took off to the song. Finally,  Mrs. Santosh Kumar gave a vote of thanks to all the Board members, staff of various departments, donors, volunteers, Senior performers, singers, sound engineers and custodians.

Rajendra Singh, Niles cook / Driver surprised Mrs. Kumar, Prashant Kumar, and Sagar Kumar by presenting them with a mind-blowing painting of our new location in Devon. Mrs. Kumar praised him by saying that he is an absolute all-rounder and an asset to the organization. She thanked him forhis dedicatedsupport.

The fundraiser was spectacular, and the support received by everyone was incredible. MAFS is thankful to everyone and is looking forward to the continuous support from funders and the community members to launch and implement more programs/services for the seniors in future.

Comments

comments

Tags
American4HindusAsian AmericanAsian American HeritageCommunityDiasporaFIAHinduAmericanFoundationHinduAmericansIACAIndianAmericansIndianCommunityIndianCommunityMembersIndianOriginMAFSMiniFundraiserNRI
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – May 27th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

Attack Part 1 on ZEE 5

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

ADVERTISEMENT – ACVOTE.ORG

ACVOTE

ADVERTISEMENT – SMCVOTE

SMCVOTE

ADVERTISEMENT – SKYRIVER CASINO

Skyriver

ADVERTISEMENT – 22BET

22Bet Casino

ADVERTISEMENT – 43RD ANNUAL RAMAYANA

43rd Annual Ramayana

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.