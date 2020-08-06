MAFS virtual fund raiser meet ends on success note

Ramesh Soparawala

India Post News Service

CHICAGO: The 28th Semi Annual Virtual Summit 2020 of Metropolitan Asin Family Services (MAFS) was held on Friday, July 31 2020 in the morning at 11 am with the themebeingCare of Seniors During The COVID-19 Pandemic.

The virtual; meet was graced among others by Governor of Telangana Dr. (Smt.) TamilisaiSoundararajan, and US Rep Danny K Davis, State Representative Michelle Mussman.Executive Director cum soul of MAFF Ms Santosh Kumar, Dr Vijay Prabhakar and MAFS team including Prashant and Sagar Kumar

The MAFS’ Team under the leadership of Executive Director – Mrs. Santhosh Kumar, IT Director – Prashant Kumar, Operational Director – Sagar Kumar and help from Chairman Organizing Committee Dr.Vijay Prabhakar, hosted one of the most watched Semi-Annual Virtual Events. MAFStruly put together a spectacular, well-organized and successful Virtual Global Event!

The program started with Gauri Yadavsinging the American National Anthem while Ms. Padma Mehta’s soulfully rendered the Indian National Anthem Dr. Vijay Prabhakar introduced the Chief Guest of the event, Dr. (Smt.) TamilisaiSoundararajan, Governor of Telangana who joined us virtually all the way from Raj Bhavan, Hyderabad, India; along with Congressman Danny K Davis live from Washington DC.

Following this Mr. Sagar Kumar presented “Breath Of MAFS”, a brief video depicting the birth of MAFS. Welcoming speech was given by Dr. Firdaus Jaffri, DDS–President–MAFSwho welcomed the honored guests, the panelist, distinguished speakers, seniors and the viewers.Another captivating video ofthe Congregate Meal Program of “MAFS in action” was shown.

Keynote address was by Rep. Danny K Davis U. S, Congressman. He spoke highly of Mrs. Kumar who followed her dream and started her vision in a small office and has branched out into several locations in Chicagoland area to serve the needy with food, breaking their isolation and providing the community with many other services like translation services, immigration

‘The State Representative Michelle Mussmanobserved that it was an incredibly important program by MAFS to the immigrants, who are lonely, are new to this country and most of arenew to the language. Apart from showing healthy and clean set up of the program, the video ended with appreciation testimonials of the seniors for the Program.Ms. Mussman had 3 requests for MAFS on behalf of the state of Illinois…1) Fill out the CENSUS, 2) Make sure everyone fills out a vote by mail Ballet in one’s comfortable language. 3) DONATE Generously to MAFS so they can continue to do their exemplary work.

Dr. Prabhakar introduced the founder of MAFS Mrs. Santosh Kumar fondly referring her as “Mother Theresa Of Chicago” Mrs. Santosh Kumar sat listening to the program with teary eyes looking back at her creation and service to the community as she began her speech.

Mrs. Santosh Kumar said, “Action speaks louder than words. All of you have just seen glimpses of MAFS wide array of services among the Seniors, delivered from our 14 senior service centers. MAFS is a pioneering organization that is serving over 25,000 Senior citizens annually for the past 28 years in Illinois State.”

” The range of services provided by MAFS include Daily Hot Meals, Adult day Care, Home Care, Public Benefit programs, Immigration, Literacy, Yoga, Health Education and Research Programs. These programs are funded by federal, state, county governments, private Foundations and individual donors. We are honored today by the virtual presence of the dynamic Dr SrimathiTamilisaiSoundararajan, the Governor of Telangana State, as our Chief Guest. Madam Governor your commitment and dedication to the people of India and to the causes of Women, Children, & Seniors is commendable.”

Referring to the yeomen services of the Governor, Mrs. Kumar added “Madam Governor, you will be pleased to know that MAFS has been collaborating with the prestigious Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine for the past 15 years on SAHELI-South Asian Health Lifestyle Initiative, that translates established lifestyle interventions-focused on diet, physical activity and stress management to the Community’s specific cultural context and needs. First, of its kind research program for South Asians.”

The care of senior citizens during this pandemic is the top priority of our board and staff. The MAFS home delivery of hot lunch program, health care at the doorsteps by our home care & home health staff and telehealth is fully operational. The outpouring of love from our senior citizens inspires our hardworking staff to relentlessly serve and take care of them, risking their own lives during this pandemic!

Eulogizing the services rendered by MAFS Staff MsKumar added, “MAFS is blessed with the most hardworking and caring STAFF which is the reason for our continued success and growth. Yes, the best is yet to come. I thank the almighty for choosing me as an instrument to serve the seniors of the community. Yes, together we shall not only overcome but forge ahead”.

Dr. Sreenivas Reddy who is a trustee of Chicago Medical Society, the oldest Medical Organization in the US conveyed his sincere gratitude and support to MAFS for their tireless effort to be in the forefront of delivering food and support to the seniors during this horrific time of COVID-19. Ms Smita Shah also sent her greetings

Next, MS. Dipti Shah, introduced this Bollywood Dance Medley performed by the seniors who are in their 70s and 80s. The seniors broke into the choreography while they matched the original routine almost move to move, much to the delight of all present.

Pramod Kumar Student Scholarship award was presented by Mrs. Santosh Kumar along with Prashant Kumar and Sagar Kumar to the Visionary Vice Chancellor of Sher E Kashmir Agriculture Sciences and Technology, Jammu, Dr J.P. Sharma. . Dr. J. P. Sharma accepted this endowment virtually with a vote of thanks to the Kumar family. He said that he was humbled by this gesture. This award will encourage and be as an incentive for deserving Students.

MAFS presented the COVID 19 RELIEF & RESCUE HERO 2020 AWARD to Dr. Kiran Dhillon, Infectious Disease Specialist, Silver Cross Hospital, New Lenox, IL, in recognition of her dedication, commitment and passion in rendering outstanding clinical care to the Senior Citizens, especially to the Seven Nursing homes in New Lenox- Joliet area. Her tireless service to the Senior Citizens residents resulted in Zero Incidence of Covid-19, which is truly amazing! She thanked MAFS for this deserving award and encouraged the seniors to stay healthy and safe!

Director of Operations, Sagar Kumar presented another video of the services of MAFS during COVID-19 relief. Later he recognized all staff who put their lives in jeopardy to serve the seniors. Please see below a glimpse of the staff who were recognized.

Following was an appeal to DONATE by Dr. Rakesh Asthana, Jayesh Desai, senior of MAFS and Ms. Roshita Panday to everyone to donate to MAFS to continue its services to the seniors and the community at large.

Finally, for the grand finale the Chief Guest Dr. (Smt.) Tamil sai Soundararajan thanked Danny K Davis for presenting her “the International Rising Star Award”. She also thanked Mrs. Santosh Kumar for her tireless efforts in services to the Seniors for the past 28 dedicated years. She was amazed that MAFS services more than 10,000 seniors is not an easy job. It is a commitment. She mentioned the importance of serving vulnerable seniors during this crisis.

Dr. Vijay Prabhakar thanks Prashant Kumar, Jigar Patel, Darshan Patel, Himanshu Suttur and Hitanshu Rami for their commendable s work. Mrs. Kumar thanked GOV Dr. SrimathiTamilisaiSoundararajan, Congressman Danny Davis, Dr. FirduasJaffri, Dr. Vijay Prabhakar and all the for this event a grand success.

