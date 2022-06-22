India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray tests Covid positive

Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray tests Covid positive
June 22
14:01 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MUMBAI: Amid the massive political upheaval in the state, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray tested Covid-19 positive here on Wednesday afternoon. State Congress President Nana Patole confirmed the developments though there was no comment from the CM Office.

The development came hours after Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari tested Corona positive this morning. While the Governor has been admitted to a private hospital for treatment, the CM decided to conduct a ‘virtual cabinet’ meeting this afternoon.

After the huge power-game unleashed with the rebellion by Sena Minister Eknath Shinde, a few ministers and around three-dozen plus MLAs, the Maha Vikas Aghadi allies Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress are engaged in a massive fire-fighting operation to save the government.

 

Comments

comments

Tags
BJPCongressDevendra FadnavisIndiaFightsCoronaMadhya PradeshMaha CM Uddhav ThackerayMaha Vikas AghadiMaharashtra PollsMLC PollsMumbaiNarendraModiNCPpoliticalRajya Sabha PollsSharad PawarShiv SenaUddhav Thackeray
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – June 17th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – SKYRIVER CASINO

Skyriver

ADVERTISEMENT – 22BET

22Bet Casino

DROUGHT EMERGENCY – WATER USE RESTRICTIONS

DROUGHT EMERGENCY - WATER USE RESTRICTIONS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.