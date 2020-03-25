Something went wrong with the connection!

Mahabharata battle 18 days, war against Covid-19 will take 21: PM

March 25
19:03 2020
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, addressing the people of his constituency Varanasi, compared the fight against coronavirus to the battle of Kurukshetra in the Mahabharata.

He said the war in Mahabharata lasted for 18 days but the fight against COVID-19 will go on for 21 days. Lord Krishna played an important role during Mahabharata but today the country will win the battle against coronavirus with the help of 130 crore warriors and people of Kashi will have to play a crucial role in this, he said.

In his first address after announcing the nationwide lockdown, he said: “Kashi… is a mine of knowledge. Sins are destroyed here. In this hour of crisis, Kashi can present an example in front of everyone. During the lockdown, Kashi can teach the country about restraint, coordination, sensitivity, cooperation, tolerance…”

Assuring preparations on a war-footing to fight Covid-19, Modi reiterated that the best way to fight the deadly virus is through social distancing, “therefore, stay at home and be safe”.

