Maharashtra government plans MTDC resort in Ladakh

August 13
12:13 2019
MUMBAI: With the withdrawal of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, the Maharashtra government wants to set up a tourist resort in Ladakh.
Tourism Development Minister Jaykumar Rawal said the official decision regarding this will be taken soon.

With the revocation of some provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution, the bar on outsiders from buying land in Jammu and Kashmir is expected to cease to exist. The Center has also proposed to turn Ladakh into a union territory – federal territory that is directly governed by the central government in New Delhi.

“We would like to purchase land and set up an MTDC (Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation) resort in Ladakh. A sizable number of tourists visit Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir every year and with the abrogation of Article 370, I think we can officially set up a resort,” Rawal said.

“The resort will be as modern as those developed by MTDC in Maharashtra. An official decision will be taken soon,” Rawal said.
He was speaking to reporters after launching MTDC’s booking facility at the Mantralaya, the state government’s headquarters here.
The facility will offer discounts to government officials, he said. PTI

