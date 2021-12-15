India Post News Paper

Maharashtra govt slashes RT-PCR rates to Rs 1,975 from 4,500

December 15
11:20 2021
MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government has once again slashed the price of the RT-PCR test at Mumbai airport.

In the beginning, the price was Rs 4,500. Then it was cut down to Rs 3,900. And now it is slashed to Rs 1,975, said a press release.
Today the notification regarding the same will be issued and airport authorities will be informed.

Before this, Mumbai airport had the highest RT-PCR rates and this was burning a hole in the wallets of the passengers. Especially those passengers who were from the same group or family. Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 684 new Covid-19 cases, 686 recoveries, and 24 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the state health bulletin on Tuesday.

8 more patients were found infected with Omicron in the state on Tuesday. Out of these 7 are from Mumbai and one patient is from Vasai Virar.

Till date, a total of 28 patients infected with Omicron have been reported in the state. Out of these, 9 have been discharged after a negative RT-PCR test report. (ANI)

Tags
BJPCongressIndiaFightsCoronaMaharashtra CabinetMumbaiMumbai RT PCR RatesNarendraModipoliticalRahul GandhiUddhav Thackeray
