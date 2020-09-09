India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh receives threat call over Kangana Ranaut issue

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh receives threat call over Kangana Ranaut issue
September 09
09:55 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NAGPUR: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh received a threat call on Tuesday for criticising actress Kangana Ranaut during the Assembly Session yesterday. The threat call was received at the Minister’s Nagpur office, an official confirmed on Wednesday.

“A girl (Kangana Ranaut ) from another State comes here to earn a livelihood and Mumbai accepts her but she insults the Mumbai Police. This is sad. What she said is irresponsible. If you insult Maharashtra, people will not tolerate it. Maharashtra belongs to the BJP too, all parties should condemn her,” the NCP Minister had said.
He later asked Mumbai Police to probe ‘the Queen’ actress into the alleged drug nexus.

This decision from Deshmukh comes at a time when Ranaut and Udhhav Thackeray-led government have been locked in a face-off ever since the actress stated that she has no trust in the Mumbai Police after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Yesterday, responding to the state Home Minister’s statement, Ranaut said that she will fully cooperate with the police and asked them to collect her blood samples.

“I am more than happy to oblige the Mumbai Police and Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. Please do my drug tests, investigate my call records if you find any links to drug peddlers ever I will accept my mistake and leave Mumbai forever, looking forward to meeting you,” she tweeted. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Is Kangana Ranaut's Stand against Maharashtra Establishment Justified?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Bajwa Vick For Mayor Fremont

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    RT @airindiain: #FlyAI : Please click on the link https://t.co/L58TWttO9O for detailed schedule regarding flights being operated under VBMâ€¦
    h J R

    - September 9, 2020, 10:54 am

    RT @ANI: The first India-France-Australia Trilateral Dialogue was held virtually, today. The three sides discussed economic & geostrategicâ€¦
    h J R

    - September 9, 2020, 10:51 am

    Never-before-seen artworks by ... - https://t.co/p4mmKzy4LW Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Auctionâ€¦ https://t.co/Urhpa6XZgG
    h J R

    - September 9, 2020, 10:51 am

    Human rights groups ask IOC to ... - https://t.co/bYX9uSgk5X Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/pgIAS9EUMj
    h J R

    - September 9, 2020, 10:47 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.