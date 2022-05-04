India Post News Paper

Maharashtra: Rana couple gets bail in Hanuman Chalisa row

May 04
12:43 2022
NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha MP from Amravati Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana on Wednesday got bail by the Mumbai sessions court with several conditions in the Hanuman Chalisa row.

MP Navneet Rana and her husband Ravi Rana, who is an independent MLA, were arrested on April 23 from their Mumbai residence after declaring that they would recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s home in Bandra.
Earlier today, Navneet Rana who was arrested on charges of sedition and promoting enmity was shifted from the Byculla Jail to the JJ Hospital for her spondylosis treatment.

Rana’s lawyer provided details of her health and wrote a letter to the Superintendent of Byculla Jail on Monday stating that the BJP leader has spondylosis which is increasing due to continuously sitting and lying on the floor in jail.

He said that Rana needs to undergo a CT scan so that the doctors can understand the seriousness of her condition, adding that the jail authorities denied permission for the same.

“Navneet Rana has a problem of spondylosis which is increasing due to continuously sitting and lying on the floor in jail. In view of this, she was taken to JJ Hospital on 27 April. The doctor of JJ Hospital has specifically written that it is mandatory to do a CT scan of Rana so that they can understand how serious the problem of spondylosis is, but the concerned authorities did not allow for the same. Until this does not happen, it is difficult to decide what medicine or treatment should be given to Rana,” the lawyer said.

The two were booked in two FIRs lodged on charges of sedition, promoting enmity, and assaulting a public servant to prevent discharge of duty. (ANI)

BJPHanuman ChalisaLoudspeaker MumbaiLoudspeaker RowMaharashtraMNSMNS vs Shiv SenaNavneet RanapoliticalRaj ThackerayRana CoupleShivSenaUddhav Thackeray
