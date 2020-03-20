Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Maharashtra tightens clampdown in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur

Maharashtra tightens clampdown in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur
March 20
14:38 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MUMBAI: Further tightening the clampdown in the state in view of the growing number of coronavirus (Covid-19) cases, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday ordered all private offices, shops and commercial establishments to shut down in Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur, besides slashing the attendance in government offices to 25 per cent and cancelling all examinations from Class I to VIII.

However, Mumbai’s lifelines, the local trains and public buses, will continue for now though he called upon the people to refrain from stepping out in the ‘war against virus’, with positive Covid-19 cases touching 52 in the state.

“After my appeal yesterday, we noticed a substantial drop in crowd in trains and buses, but more needs to be done. The government has decided that barring extremely essential services, all private offices will be closed till March 31, attendance in government offices to be only 25 per cent,” Thackeray said.

These measures shall be effective from Friday midnight and will be strictly implemented barring extremely essential services like grocery shops, dairies, pharmacies and banks. IANS

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Will SAARC cooperation improve due to COVID19 crisis

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House

Mounatin House

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

RT @ANI: Number of positive #coronavirus cases in India rises to 236: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) https://t.co/IlVKXqf9on
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 20, 2020, 5:08 pm

Indian-origin team develops test to spot corona infection in 2 hrs - https://t.co/nBXthZ0F58 Get your news feature… https://t.co/XrmUi4DjYD
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 20, 2020, 11:02 am

Delhi Metro to be suspended during 'Janata Curfew' on ... - https://t.co/PBMqPb2cwc Get your news featured use… https://t.co/5kaxG2Cjzr
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 20, 2020, 10:44 am

COVID-19 effect: Rishi Kapoor concerned about Pakistani citizens - https://t.co/lpvJIdyzo3 Get your news featured… https://t.co/Vvr4W6QwHr
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 20, 2020, 10:07 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.