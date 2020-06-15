India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Maharashtra to sign 12 MoUs with global investors on Monday

June 15
10:40 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MUMBAI: Kickstarting the ‘Magnetic Maharashtra’ initiative, Maharashtra is slated to sign 12 major MoUs with global companies for investments in the state on Monday, an official said here on Sunday.

The MoUs shall be signed with companies from USA, China, South Korea and Singapore in the presence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Industries Minister Subhash Desai besides a bilateral investment discussion, via video-conferencing, in the evening.

There has been interest from other countries like Russia, Japan, Germany and others in various sectors like engineering, automobiles, food processing, ESDM, IT, ITES, and others.

The development comes a month after Desai had announced these plans as global investment sentiments have plummeted in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, presenting the state with a unique opportunity to attract FDI from global companies looking to diversify their supply chains across South East Asia.

During the different phases of the lockdown, the state has already reopened over 60,000 industries methodically with over 1.5 million employees returning to work.

The state will also unveil its ‘Magnetic Maharashtra 2.0’ roadmap featuring pathbreaking initiatives like Plug & Play infrastructure, a land bank of over 40,000 acres, flexible rentals/pricing structures, automatic permissions with 48 hours, specialised labour protection guidance, and the entire ecosystem for investments in the post-pandemic era.

The Maharashtra side will include Minister of State Aditi Tatkare, the new Sherpa for FDI Bhushan Gagrani, Industries Principal Secretary Venugopal Redy and state Industrial Development Corporation CEO, P. Anbalagan.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will americans vote for Trump after handling of his recent issues?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

    www.nria.net

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

    Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


    Dr Horton residences at anson

    ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

    Star Tours

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    #Maharashtra to sign 12 MoUs with global ... - https://t.co/uLts5Kp70E Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/ofUslnXjU6
    h J R

    - June 15, 2020, 5:10 am

    Big B has great energy: 'Gulabo ... - https://t.co/7mPxKsHFRc Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Actorsâ€¦ https://t.co/UWLqihH2to
    h J R

    - June 15, 2020, 5:05 am

    Sushant Singh Rajput death: Deepika highlights ... - https://t.co/xjzk5bcibW Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/1rMaCccuxn
    h J R

    - June 15, 2020, 4:59 am

    Sushant Singh Rajput: B'Town ... - https://t.co/Ut3qVNhGCU Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/G4BhkSqj96
    h J R

    - June 15, 2020, 4:56 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.