Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Mahesh Babu: Social distancing is the need of the hour

Mahesh Babu: Social distancing is the need of the hour
March 17
14:22 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

CHENNAI: Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu has urged everyone to stay indoors, sacrifice social life and prioritise public safety to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

He took to Instagram and wrote: “Social distancing is the need of the hour! It’s a tough call but we need to make it. This is time to sacrifice our social life and prioritize public safety. Stay indoors as much as you can and make the most of this phase with your family and loved ones. This will keep the virus from spreading and save many lives.”

The “Maharshi” star also asked everyone to wash hands frequently.

“Ensure you wash your hands frequently and keep your environment clean. Use hand sanitisers as much as possible, use masks only if you think you are sick… Let’s continue to follow all the necessary steps until this passes. We are in it together and we will see this through… Let’s beat #COVID19 together… #StaySafe,” he added.

Mahesh Babu is currently being lauded for his performance in the latest release “Sarileru Neekevvaru” IANS

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Have you ever witnessed Gender Discrimination at work?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House

Mounatin House

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

RT @republic: 79 terror incidents in JK since abrogation of Article 370 https://t.co/XbfBj1zZJl
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 17, 2020, 9:35 am

Indian-Origin Man Called 'Chinese', Beaten Up In #Israel Over #Coronavirus - https://t.co/ivTfDjHObA Get your news… https://t.co/1WLYzrk3Iv
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 17, 2020, 9:18 am

Indian-Americans with visiting kin rush to extend B1/B2 visas - https://t.co/cxpqlJBTyK Get your news featured use… https://t.co/Ufj80A4q3j
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 17, 2020, 9:08 am

Sunak working on bailout plans for COVID-19-hit businesses - https://t.co/1F3awtmNAG Get your news featured use… https://t.co/n8RpqaW5jD
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 17, 2020, 9:01 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.