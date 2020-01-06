Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Main accused in Nankana Sahib vandalism held in Pakistan

Main accused in Nankana Sahib vandalism held in Pakistan
January 06
16:01 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

LAHORE: The main accused in the recent incident of vandalism at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan’s Punjab province has been arrested and charged with a non-bailable section of the stringent anti-terrorism act, a top official said on Monday. Gurdwara Nankana Sahib, also known as Gurdwara Janam Asthan, is a site near Lahore where the first Guru of Sikhs, Guru Nanak, was born.

According to media reports, a violent mob had attacked the Gurdwara and pelted it with stones on Friday. A team of police had to intervene briskly to control the situation. The accused, identified as Imran, was arrested on Sunday for his role in the incident, Geo News reported. Azhar Mashwani, the Focal Person (Digital Media) to Punjab Chief Minister, took to Twitter to announce the arrest.

“The main culprit in #NankanaSahib incident Imran has been arrested. FIR # 6/2020 u/s 295A/290/291/341/506/148/ 149, 6 sound system /7ATA has been registered at Nanakan Police Station,” he said in the tweet which also carries the picture of the accused behind bars.

He further said that the “7 ATA is a non-bailable section under the Anti Terrorism Act. Breaking his silence on the incident, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday condemned the recent incident of vandalism at the Nankana Sahib, saying it goes against his “vision” and the government will show “zero tolerance” against those involved in it.

India has strongly condemned the incident of vandalism at the revered Gurdwara and called upon the Pakistan government to take immediate steps to ensure the safety and security of the Sikh community there.

On Saturday, Indian leaders cutting across party lines and various outfits condemned the mob attack on the historic Gurdwara, terming it as “cowardly” and “shameful”.

Hundreds of protesters thronged the streets near the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi demanding that Islamabad provide adequate security to Sikh shrines and community members there.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbhandhak Committee, the apex body which manages Sikh shrines in India, said it will send a four-member delegation to Pakistan to take stock of the situation and urged the Pakistan government to take stringent action against the culprits who attacked the gurdwara – one of the holiest sites in Sikhism.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office on Friday rejected the media reports that the Gurdwara Nankana Sahib was desecrated in a mob attack, saying the birthplace of founder of Sikhism remains “untouched and undamaged” and the “claims of destruction” of one of the holiest Sikh shrines are “false”. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Can India-US relationship thwart China in the Indo-Pacific?

  • Yes (64%, 28 Votes)
  • No (36%, 16 Votes)

Total Voters: 44

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

#China slams 'US adventurism' in Middle East, urges all parties to ... - https://t.co/M0pN8eIikP Get your news fea… https://t.co/faDbd5BiSl
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 6, 2020, 11:15 am

Trump rules out US troop withdrawal from Iraq, threatens 'very big' sanctions - https://t.co/bminj24hnA Get your n… https://t.co/dvP6mrJsYt
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 6, 2020, 11:11 am

RT @RudawEnglish: #BREAKING: Iraq's parliament approves draft bill that expels American soldiers from the country permanently. https://t.co
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 6, 2020, 11:03 am

Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and others from film industry speak up on JNU violence -… https://t.co/TGTm5T9Ifg
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 6, 2020, 10:57 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.