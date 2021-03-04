Major Sporting Events to look forward to in 2021

Will there be any significant sporting events in 2021? Don’t forget that the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics should happen this year. Add the Euro 2020 to that, and you already have a pretty crowded sporting event schedule. And we know that you don’t want to miss out on any of those critical events. In this post, we summarize the upcoming tournaments and matches for you.

Six Nations

Whether you are an enormous sports enthusiast or a betting fan, knowing the major sporting events is essential for you. The Six Nations rugby championship will be pretty exciting to watch, as it will open up with an England vs. Scotland match. The final game is hosted by Ireland when the last round will be played. Happening from February 6th to March 20th, this will be the best sports spectacle of the year.

Australian Open

Starting from February 8th, this important tournament will take place in Melbourne. With three weeks behind schedule, the Australian Open will undergo strict health protection protocols. The pandemic postponed this event but didn’t cancel it. Don’t worry, because you will still see Novak Djokovic fighting for his title.

Formula One world championship

The Formula One world championship will mark its start on March 21st, lasting to December 5th. Lewis Hamilton is the potential champion of the year, only if he goes through the long season. With a total of 23 races, including the notorious Saudi Arabia race, this will be an adrenaline-full season. Don’t forget that Vettel switched teams and is now performing for Aston Martin.

The Masters

The Masters will begin on April 8th and offer excitement and adrenaline for four days straight. If you are a real sports enthusiast, we know that you can’t wait to see Dustin Johnson’s performance.

The Grand National

If you love horse betting, then this is the one that you anticipate with excitement. Starting from April 10th, you have the chance to place your bet on the Grand National race. The raging pandemic didn’t cancel the 173rd Grand National, so research the jockeys and horse’s history to improve your odds. Don’t worry that the recent lockdowns might cancel your favorite activity. There are plenty of online sites, so you don’t have to leave your home.

Women’s FA Cup final

Will Manchester city gain three consecutive wins? There is only one way to find doubt. Starting from May 22nd, the Women’s FA Cup final will show if City will dominate again. Everton did their best to gain victory last final, leaving plenty of hope for new opponents.

Champions League final

The Champions League final was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic. However, Istanbul will host this sporting event on May 29th. We will see if Bayern Munich gets to defend its last position. This might be tricky, as England’s best trio is in the game. Manchester City, Liverpool, and Chelsey will be welcomed to the Ataturk Stadium, leaving plenty of options open.

Euro 2020

The one-month tournament starting from June 11th gathers the best of Europe in terms of football. Since the event was canceled last year, it will happen now with no changes in the name. The Euro 2020 will stay until 2020, gathering 24 teams in different cities. Enthusiast fans can’t wait for the England vs. Scotland match, so don’t miss it out on June 18th.

Tour de France

Cycling fans won’t miss out on the most important annual event. Starting from June 26th, we will see if Pogacar defends his last title. With Breast as the main starting point, there will be plenty of exciting moments to follow up with.

